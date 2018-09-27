Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs on Wednesday and entered the finals of the Asia Cup 2018. In the title clash, Bangladesh will now face strong team India, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. The finals of the Asia Cup 2018 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2018.

In a virtual semi-final on Wednesday, Bangladesh stormed into the finals after defeating Pakistan by 37 runs in a thrilling encounter. Mashrafe Mortaza and men will compete with team India in the finals on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Which means it’s going to be 2016 finals recap, but strong Rohit Sharma and men, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament would like to change the history, while Bangladeshi tigers will be hoping to stop their winning streak.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh vs Pakistan match was full of thrill and entertainment.

In the beginning, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first. The Bangladeshi tigers started the innings in an unpleasant manner and lost 3 early wickets.

After that experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (99) and Mohammad Mithun (60) rescued their side and helped to set a respectable total of 239/10 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim missed his century by a run only as he was caught to Sarfraz on a beautiful delivery of Shaheen Afridi.

After the breakthrough, the same story was repeated as Bangladesh middle and low order collapsed miserably. Pakistan had to chase the target of 234 runs in 50 overs but they failed to do so.

Bangladeshi’s bowlers blew away Pakistan’s batting line up. Except I for mam-ul-Haq, who scored 83 runs, no other batsmen managed to score big, which resulted in a 37 runs defeat for Pakistan.

For all the latest Asia Cup 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More