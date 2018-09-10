Asia Cup 2018 full schedule: Six best teams across the continent are all set to take on each other for the Asia Cup. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will compete for the trophy in UAE from September 15 to 28, 2018. Here is the Aisa Cup 2018 full match schedule with match dates, teams and venues.

The stage is all set for the Asia Cup 2018, where 6 best teams of Asia will take on each other for the coveted trophy. The six teams, who are participating in the cricketing event are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and winner of the qualifier round Hong Kong. The Asia Cup 2018 will commence from September 15 and finals will be played on September 28, 2018. All matches of the prestigious tournament will be played in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Estates.

For the Asia Cup 2018, ICC has divided 6 teams into 2 groups. In group A, India is placed with arch-rival Pakistan and qualifier stage winner Hong Kong. While in the group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other.

Here is the Asia Cup 2018 full match schedule, dates and details:

15 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September – Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

17 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September – India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

19 September – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September – Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September – Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September – Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September – Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

India squad for Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2018

Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2018

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2018

Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai

Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2018

Yet to announce

