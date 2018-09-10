The stage is all set for the Asia Cup 2018, where 6 best teams of Asia will take on each other for the coveted trophy. The six teams, who are participating in the cricketing event are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and winner of the qualifier round Hong Kong. The Asia Cup 2018 will commence from September 15 and finals will be played on September 28, 2018. All matches of the prestigious tournament will be played in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Estates.
For the Asia Cup 2018, ICC has divided 6 teams into 2 groups. In group A, India is placed with arch-rival Pakistan and qualifier stage winner Hong Kong. While in the group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other.
Here is the Asia Cup 2018 full match schedule, dates and details:
15 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September – Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
17 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September – India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
19 September – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
Super Four
21 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September – Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September – Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September – Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
Final
28 September – Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)
India squad for Asia Cup 2018
Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2018
Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.
Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2018
Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal
Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2018
Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque
Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2018
Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai
Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2018
Yet to announce