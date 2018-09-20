India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup with an acute back injury, while Axar Patel has also been ruled out as he injured his index finger during fielding. According to reports, Deepak Chahar will replace Pandya and will be landing in Dubai on Thursday, while Ravindra Jadeja will replace Axar Patel in the squad.

Hardik Pandya (right), Axar Patel (middle) Shardul Thakur (left). have been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2018

Team India on Wednesday might have battered Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 but it took a heavy toll in the form of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel being ruled out of the tournament after both experienced injuries in the match. Pandya experienced an acute back injury while Patel injured his index finger during fielding. Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur has also been ruled out after groin soreness after the game against Hong Kong.

According to reports, Deepak Chahar will replace Pandya and will be landing in Dubai on Thursday, while Ravindra Jadeja will replace Axar Patel in the squad. As per a BCCI source, Siddharth Kaul will replace Shardul Thakur in the game.

After Pandya was stretchered out off the field during the match against Pakistan, it seemed unlikely that he’ll play in the ongoing tournament.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his 5th over. It was the 5th delivery and Pandey after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in pain.

Then, Pandya has stretchered off the field. He was taken for a medical examination, where it was revealed that he was suffering from an acute lower back injury.

Pandya ended with figures of 4.5-0-24-0 but there was an opportunity to increase his wickets tally when Babar Azam’s catch was dropped by Dhoni when the batsman was on 32.

