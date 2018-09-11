Asia Cup 2018: The stage is all set for the Asia Cup 2018, where 6 best teams across the continent namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will compete with each other. The tournament will be held from September 15 to 28, 2018 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE.

Six best teams across the continent have geared up for the 14 edition of Asia Cup, which will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE. The prestigious Asia Cup 2018 tournament will commence from September 15 and the coveted Asia Cup will be on stake. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and qualifiers champion Hong Kong will face each other to bag the Asia Cup title. While 2016 champion India will be eying to defend the cup.

The history of Aisa Cup:

The cricket tournament was initially started by Asian Cricket Council in 1984 to strengthen relations between the Asian countries. The first Asia Cup was played between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1984 at Sharjah in UAE.

Due to strained cricketing relations with Sri Lanka, team India did not participate in the 1986 edition. In 1990-91, Pakistan was left out due to political tensions with India. While the 1993 edition was cancelled as both the nations (India and Pakistan) were boycotting each other.

Earlier, the Asia cup was played after every 4 years, which was changed to biennial in 2008.

The Asian Cricket Council was downsized in 2015 and International Cricket Council (ICC) organised the event after 2016.

Format for the Asia Cup 2018:

The ICC announcement, the Asia Cup events held from 2016, has been played on a rotation basis between ODI and T20I format according to the World Cups.

India and Sri Lanka have won the title 5 times in the history of Asia Cup (ODI format).

Schedule for Asia Cup 2018:

15 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September – Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

17 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September – India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

19 September – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September – Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September – Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September – Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September – Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

For all the latest Asia Cup 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More