Rohit Sharma-led Team India battered Pakistan in the Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Many Pakistani fans were left weeping, many in anger after the embarrassing defeat at the hands of Men in Blue. In the last 2 matches against Pakistan, Indian side have displayed top-level cricket and this is not just Indian media or experts claiming it, Pakistan’s skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has also admitted that his team doesn’t match up to the skill level of Team India.

In the last 2 matches against Pakistan India have lost only 3 wickets while restricting the arch-rivals to 162 all out in the group stage and 237/7 in the Super Four match on Sunday in Dubai.

India have virtually booked its place in the summit clash, thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma’s 111 runs and Shikhar Dhawan’s 114 in India’s 9-wicket win on Sunday.

Pakistani skipper Ahmed scored a fighting 44 in partnership with top-scorer Shoaib Malik (78), resurrected the Green Army from 58/3 after they chose to bat first. Indian bowlers struck hard and restricted the opposition to a low score of 237.

“Their skill level is high, ours is not quite there, but by the final, we’ll get better. It’s a do-or-die match for us in the next game, we’ll do our best,” Ahmed said at the post-match ceremony.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in their last Super Four match which will be do-or-die for both the teams to book a berth in the finals.

While Ahmed said they were only 20-30 runs short from a defendable total, India’s 9 wicket victory with 10 overs to spare says otherwise.

“Tough game, we did well with the bat but (were) 20-30 runs short,” said Ahmed.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, Sharma was dropped twice on 14 and 81 by Imam and Fakhar Zaman respectively, and Ahmed rued those chances at post-match press conference.

