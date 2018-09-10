Asia Cup 2018 India schedule: For the prestigious Asia Cup 2018, 6 best teams from the continent namely Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan are set to compete with each other. The Asia Cup 2018 will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE from September 18 to 25, 2018.

Cricket fans around the world are all set to witness another thrilling and exciting match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018. Both the teams are placed in group A along with Hong Kong and will compete for the coveted Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be organising Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE from September 18 to 28, 2018.

For the prestigious Asia Cup tournament, 6 teams namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong into 2 groups. In the group A, Men in Blue are scheduled to play 2 matches in the stage round against Pakistan and Hong Kong. While in group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other.

The winner and runners-up of both the groups will qualify for the super four stage and finals will be played on September 28, 2018.

Asia Cup 2018 India schedule, fixture, dates and venue:

18 September 2018– India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

19 September 2018– India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

Key players to watch:

All eyes will be on explosive batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be holding the comand in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Fans will be expecting a bit more from Shikhar Dhawan, who will assist Rohit Sharma in UAE. Experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni will guide the team from behind the stumps. While Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will have be adding runs for India.

In bowling, spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are eying to trap the opponents.

