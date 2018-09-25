Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan match preview: The men in blue will face Afghanistan today in another exciting match Super four round in the Asia Cup 2018. The India vs Afghanistan match will commence at 5 pm (IST) today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in UAE. Rohit Sharma and men have already booked a berth in the finals, while Afghanistan will be eying to end India's winning streak and end their Asia Cup 2018 journey on a winning note.

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan match preview: Team India is all set to face Afghanistan in another exciting match of super four round in Asia Cup 2018. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will commence at 5 pm today. Afghanistan will be eying to end their journey of the Asia Cup 2018 with a big win against India, while men blue will be hoping to continue the winning streak as they have not faced the defeat in the whole tournament so far.

Team Afghanistan, who had topped the Group B in stage round with net run rate of +2.270, was failed to mark a victory against the Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and men have already booked a berth in the finals of Aisa Cup 2018. While Afghanistan missed a chance to remove underdog’s title.

Afghan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have performed outstandingly throughout the series and have the potential to turn the tables.

While they will be competing with India’s strong batting line including explosive batsmen Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Raydu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni.

To tackle Afghanistan’s spin attack, India has Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

Squads for India vs Afghanistan super four match:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

