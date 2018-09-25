India vs Afghanistan Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 super four round India vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

In another exciting battle of the Asia Cup 2018, India will face Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The match will commence at 5 pm (IST) today, where Asghar Afghan and men will be looking to finish their Asia Cup 2018 journey on a winning note.

While men in blue would like to continue their winning streak. Although it won’t be difficult for team India as their top batting order is in magnificent form. Skipper Rohit Sharma and explosive batsman Shikhar Dhawan had scored match-winning centuries against Pakistan. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumraha, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have also performed equally well.

On the other side, Afghanistan has been dependent on their spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who trapped the opposition batsmen with their turning balls.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

The live stream of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

Upcoming India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be played on Tuesday and the match will commence at 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups for India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

