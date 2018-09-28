Bangladesh 152/5 after 33 overs, Soumya Sarkar 0, Liton Das 104, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live, India vs Bangladesh live scorecard, India vs Bangladesh live updates, India vs Bangladesh live score, IND vs BAN, IND v BAN, Asia Cup 2018 fianl, Asia Cup 2018 live score, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mashrafe Mortaza, India, cricket score, cricket updates, cricket scorecard

While Indian team will be favourites to lift the trophy, the Bengal trigers can't be taken lightly as they have produced some fantastic cricket

Bangladesh 152/5 after 33 overs, Soumya Sarkar 0, Liton Das 104, Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh LIVE score updates: The Men in Blue will look to reassert their continental dominance while Bangladesh will hope to put their best cricketing skills forward when the 2 sides face-off in the finals of the Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai.

India will walk onto the field with their unbeaten streak in the ongoing championship with the opener batsmen having dominated in every game. Skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shikhar Dhawan will hope to emulate their fantastic run against the arch-rivals Pakistan to help Team India win the tournament for a record 7th time.

Bangladeshi team will be riding high on confidence after thrashing Pakistan despite missing key players.

While Indian team will be favourites to lift the trophy, the Bengal triggers can’t be taken lightly as they have produced some fantastic cricket in the ongoing championship. In the last Super Four match, Bangladesh battered Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan and sealed their spot in the finals.

While the cricket pundits had predicted, Ind-Pak final, Bangladesh proved them wrong. The Indian team will have to be careful as the Bengal Tigers have the history to produce the most shocking upsets in the game.

HERE ARE THE LIVE SCORE UPDATES:

