Bangladesh 152/5 after 33 overs, Soumya Sarkar 0, Liton Das 104, Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh LIVE score updates: The Men in Blue will look to reassert their continental dominance while Bangladesh will hope to put their best cricketing skills forward when the 2 sides face-off in the finals of the Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai.
India will walk onto the field with their unbeaten streak in the ongoing championship with the opener batsmen having dominated in every game. Skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shikhar Dhawan will hope to emulate their fantastic run against the arch-rivals Pakistan to help Team India win the tournament for a record 7th time.
Bangladeshi team will be riding high on confidence after thrashing Pakistan despite missing key players.
While Indian team will be favourites to lift the trophy, the Bengal triggers can’t be taken lightly as they have produced some fantastic cricket in the ongoing championship. In the last Super Four match, Bangladesh battered Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan and sealed their spot in the finals.
While the cricket pundits had predicted, Ind-Pak final, Bangladesh proved them wrong. The Indian team will have to be careful as the Bengal Tigers have the history to produce the most shocking upsets in the game.
HERE ARE THE LIVE SCORE UPDATES:
Live Blog
Bangladesh 150/4 after 32 overs, Mahmudullah 4, Liton Das 102
India is back in the game, bowling is sharper and maintained and the run rate is slowing down. Just 5 overs before the expected score was above 300 and then India struck.
Bangladesh 145/4 after 29 overs, Mahmudullah 1, Liton Das 100
Liton Das, with 11 boundaries including 2 sixes, has slammed his maiden ton against India.
Bangladesh 139/4 after 28 overs, Mohammad Mithun 2 out! Liton Das 95
Jadeja runs out Mithun, superb fielding from Jadeja and quick, smart throw.
Wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim out for 5!
Kedar Jadhav has turned the game around. Rahim can't believe it but starts walking back. Team India is back in the game and now have the upper hand.
Bangladesh 128/2 after 24 overs, Mushfiqur Rahim o, Liton Das 91
Bangladeshi pace seems to be slowing down, but Liton is still going strong. Now they need a partnership keep wickets in hand
Bangladesh 120/1 after 21 overs, Imrul Kayes o, Liton Das 86,
Mehidy Hasan is walking back, Kedar Jadhav has done it for India. The first breakthrough but the dangerous man is still there.
Bangladesh 105/0 after 18 over, Mehidy Hasan 28, Liton Das 75
Bangladesh 97/0 after 17 overs, Mehidy Hasan 26, Liton Das 69
India under pressure, Bangladesh looks good inching towards 100 without any loss. After pace, Rohit called the spinning attack. Jadeja from one end and Kuldeep from other.
Bangladesh 86/0 after 15 over, Mehidy Hasan 25, Liton Das 59
Indian skipper needs to rotate bowlers, prevent the Bangladeshi batsmen from adjusting eyes on the ball. India hasn't felt the pressure expect against Hong Kong, however today they might be feeling it already. Brillant start from the BAN openers.
Bangladesh 74/0 after 12 over, Mehidy Hasan 17, Liton Das 55
Brilliant partnership between the 2 batsmen, the wicket is looking good. Liton is looking for a ton with the way he's batting. Bangladesh has been in the finals thrice but they have never managed to lift the trophy. Today they want to turn things around.
Liton's Maiden ODI Fifty
Beautiful cover drive to slam his first ODI fifty and that too in the finals of Aisa Cup against India. Liton looks in amazing for.
Bangladesh 64/0 after 9 over, Mehidy Hasan 16, Liton Das 46
Bangladesh is off to a great start. Liton is on fire, with Hasan supporting him. They are rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard alive. Now this final which many were saying will be one sided, might tell a different story altogether.
Bangladesh 36/0 after 6 over, Mehidy Hasan 11, Liton Das 23
Change is bowling attack is not working, Liton is looking in form. He's sending Bhuvneshwar's attack out of the park with ease. Chahal was also called into the attack but he also failed to pick wicket. A little slow but good start for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh 25/0 after 4 over, Mehidy Hasan 5, Liton Das 14,
Bangladesh is going for a good start, Liton Das is looking good, Hasan is the man struggling right now. Bangladesh is looking at a good start if India fails to pick wickets.
Bangladesh 8/0 after 2 over, Mehidy Hasan 5, Liton Das 3
The much-awaited Aisa Cup final is underway with Bangladesh batting first. While Indian team is overwhelmingly favourite, Bangladehs is not to be taken lightly. They have a record to produce shoching upsets.
India (Playing XI)
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh Playing XI
Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman