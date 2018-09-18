India vs Hong Kong Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 Group B India vs Hong Kong match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Asia Cup 2018: Team India is all set to take on Hong Kong in the group A match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Along with India and Hong Kong, Pakistan is the third member of the group, who has already registered a victory over Hong Kong. Which means if Hong Kong faced another defeat today then Anshuman Rath and men will be knocked out of the prestigious tournament.

Playing against strong Indian side will be the last opportunity for Hong Kong to survive in the race of prestigious Asia Cup and to earn first international points.

For India, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are the key players, who have to play responsibly in absence of Virat Kohli. Spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be eying to trap Hong Kong batsmen.

All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be supporting Rohit Sharma and rest of the players from behind the stumps. Asia Cup 2018 is the perfect platform for MS Dhoni to answer those who were questioning his batting capabilities.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

The live stream of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

The upcoming match will be played on Tuesday and the kick off time is 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups in India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

Probable XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu/Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik/Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable XI for Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKenchie, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed.

