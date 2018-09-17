Hong Kong, which was only recently granted the One Day International (ODI) status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), played its first Asia Cup match on Sunday against an in-form Pakistan. And it was a very predictable one-sided match where Pakistan made light work of the new entrants.

It will be more of a warm up match even for a Virat Kohli-less Indian cricket team when they lock horns with minnows Hong Kong on September 18, Tuesday. Indian cricket fans will be in for a treat and might get to see a runs galore during the opening match of India in Asia Cup 2018. The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Kohli.

Hong Kong’s batting lineup was blown away by a fierce bowling attack of Pakistan as the minnows could only sum up 116 runs. While Pakistan chased that target in 23.4 overs at the expense of two wickets.

On Tuesday, even without Virat Kohli, Indian team will pose a monumental challenge to Hong Kong and the minnows are almost certain to endure a heavy humbling in the Asia Cup 2018.

On the other hand, Indian team has been playing non-stop cricket from past couple of months and there might be an issue of fatigue within the team. However, the induction of rested players like Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and many others will give the much-needed boost to the team.

In the Indian bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will take care of the spin bowling.

All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose performances have declined lately and Asia Cup 2018 is the perfect platform for him to show his batting prowess once again to the world.

While Rohit Sharma, who has been handed the role of captaincy in Virat Kohli’s absence, will want to prove himself as an effective deputy of the Indian stalwart.

Here are the Asia Cup 2018 squads of India and Hong Kong:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed

Hong Kong squad: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

