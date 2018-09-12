Asia Cup 2018: Six best teams across the continent namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are all set to compete with each other in the Asia Cup 2018. The tournament will be held from September 15 to 28, 2018 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE and Rohit Sharma will be leading men in blue in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

For the 14th edition of the Asia Cup, team India is all set to defend the title. The tournament will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE from September 15 to 28, 2018. India’s explosive opener Rohit Sharma will be holding the command in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Men in blue are placed with arch-rivals Pakistan and qualifier stage winner Hong Kong in the group A. While Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in the group B.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) national selectors have already announced the 16-members squad for the upcoming Asia cup 2018 tournament.

India squad for Asia Cup 2018:

The 16-member squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

Freshers like Manish Pander, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav will have a good chance to perform and reserve their positions for future in the national side.

While Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul, who were in the ODI squad against England are rested this time.

Key players for India at Asia Cup 2018:

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will have the responsibility of the top order, while experienced MS Dhoni will be guiding the team from behind the stumps. Fans will be expecting a lot from the batsmen KL Rahul, who scored 149 runs in the last test match against England. While in the bowling department, all eyes will be on the spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are masters in trapping the opponents in spin.

Team India schedule for Asia Cup 2018:

Rohit Sharma and men will take on qualifier stage champion Hong Kong in their first stage match on September 18, 2018, in Dubai.

The second and most interesting match of the tournament between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on September 19, 2018, in Dubai.

