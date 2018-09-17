Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 Group B Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Asia Cup 2018 has kicked in a thrilling and exciting manner where Bangladeshi Tigers defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan crushed Hong Kong in their first games. Today, Sri Lanka will be facing Afghanistan in a must-win match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as they have already faced a defeat against Bangladesh.

Speedster Lasith Malinga, who made a comeback into international cricket after a year, dismissed 4 Bangladeshi batsmen and had brought his team in a strong position at a time but Sri Lanka’s batting line collapsed miserably which led to the team to a humiliating defeat.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is all set to take on Sri Lanka in their first Group B match of Asia Cup 2018 and will be eying to pile on the misery on the struggling Sri Lankan side. Afghanistan has been playing impressive cricket from last few months and key players like Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad can trouble the Lankan lions a lot.

Although, the history favours Sri Lanka as they have won all 2 matches in Asia Cup 2014 and 2015.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

The live stream of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

The upcoming match will be played on Monday and the kick off time is 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

Sri Lanka probable XI: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Niroshan Dickwella/Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga

Afghanistan probable XI: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

