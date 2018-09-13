Virat Kohli has been a mainstay in the Indian squad from a long time, hence the selectors omitted him from the squad to give him rest. The swashbuckling batsman is touted to make comeback in West Indies series which will begin in October.

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul Haq on Thursday banged the drums of highly-anticipated India versus Pakistan match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 and asserted that the Men in Blue will be significantly weaker in the tournament without their talismanic batsman Virat Kohli. India will play the Pakistan tie on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During a press conference, Imam-ul Haq was asked whether the Indian side will be same without skipper Virat Kohli. The Pakistani batter reiterated that the Indian cricket team is a very talented and strong side.

However, he conceded that the absence of Kohli will hit the Indian team hard and it might prove to be a big difference in the game. Haq also said that he is looking forward to the match as it is going to be exciting.

“India is a very good team, of course Virat Kohli not playing will make a difference but even without him they are a strong batting side. It will be an exciting match, but we will just take it as a game,” said the Pakistani batsman.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup is to commence from September 15 and it will feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and qualifier winners Hong Kong.

The tournament will be played in ODI format and the six teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India will play its first group match against Hong Kong on September 18 and against Pakistan on September 19.

