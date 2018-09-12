Asia Cup 2018: During 2016 Asia Cup, which was played in T20 format, Bangladesh lost the final match to India while something similar happened in the subsequent triangular series, where Sri Lanka also featured. However, Bangladesh has taken leaps and bounds ever since winning a host of matches and series.

Bangladesh may still be struggling to make their mark in Test cricket but when it comes to shorter formats of the game, the Tigers possess all the mettle to give a run for money to the biggest teams in the world. Bangladesh will be looking to avenge their Asia Cup 2016 final defeat when they travel UAE in order to play the 14th edition of the Asia Cup.

After struggling against Afghanistan in May, the Tigers shifted gears and took on West Indies in the Carribean. Bangladesh defeated West Indies in both ODI and T20I series. The West Indies tour was concluded in the first week of August and the Asian side had been given ample time to rest and rejuvenate.

Bangladesh may be lying at a lowly 7th spot in the ICC team rankings for ODIs, but the Tigers have a tendency to become a threatening side in big tournaments. There is no doubt that they will once again go far in the Asia Cup 2018, which begins in UAE from September 15.

Bangladesh, which has been tied with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B, will play their opening match against Sri Lank.

Bangladesh announced the 16-man final squad for the Asia Cup 2018 in early September and Mohammad Mithun and Ariful Haque made the squad for the biennial tournament while Anamul Haque and Sabbir Rahman were excluded from the squad.

Here’s the final 16-man squad of Bangladesh for the Asia Cup 2018:

Masrafe Bin Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony, Mominul Haque.

