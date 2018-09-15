Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018: For the prestigious Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other today at the opening match at the Dubai international stadium at 5 pm (IST). Cricket fans can watch the live match on Star Sports network and online stream on Hotstar. You can also catch the written match updates on NewsX.com.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018: The stage is all set for the 14th edition of Asia Cup, where 6 best teams will take on each other and today in the curtain raiser match, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the group A stage match at the Dubai international cricket stadium in UAE. All eyes will be on the Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga, who is making his comeback after a year. While Bangladeshi tigers will be looking roar loud and start their Asia Cup 2018 journey with a thumping victory.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match group B stage match?

The Asia Cup 2018’s inaugural match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 15, 2018.

Where is the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka group B stage match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai UAE.

What are timings for the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka group B stage match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence at 5 pm (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai UAE.

Where to catch the live broadcast the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka group B match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcasted on:

India- Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select HD, DD National, DD Sports

Sri Lanka- SLRC (Channel Eye)

Asian Countries- Star Cricket, Yupp TV

Pakistan- Geo Super, PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Afghanistan- Ariana TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh- Channel 9, BTV, Gazi TV

Where to can catch the live match scores of the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

You can stream online at Hotstar.com or catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018 live match updates at NewsX.Com for the latest scores and written highlights.

