Liton Das opened the innings for Bangladesh on a positive note hitting Indian opening bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah everywhere around the pitch. His blistering knock was supported by Mehidy Hasan, who came to open innings with him, and the two made a first wicket partnership of 120 runs.

Bangladesh opener Liton Das on Friday struck a sensational century in the Asia Cup 2018 final match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who was playing his 19th One Day International (ODI), scored his maiden century in the crucial encounter off just 87 deliveries. Liton scored 11 fours and 2 sixes in his innings.

It was spinner Kedar Jadhav who broke the deadlock by dismissing Hasan at the score of 32 and the top batting order of Bangladesh fell like a house of cards. Imrul Kayes fell prey to Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery at a meager score of 2 while Mushfiqur Rahim was sent back to pavillion at 5.

Next batsman Mohammad Mithun followed his teammates to the pavilion in quick succession after getting run out at 2. From 120 for no loss, Bangladesh was fighting at 139 for 4.

Till the time this piece was written, Liton Das was unbeaten at 101 while Mahmudullah was supporting him from the other end of the pitch. Bangladesh was playing at 149 for 4 after 31 overs.

