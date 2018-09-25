Asia Cup 2018: Mohammed Shahzad's 124 off 116 balls was his best ever against a top 10 side. During the initial overs, it was Shahzad who contributed more than 90 percent of the runs. Shahzad's opening partner went for 5 but it not before Shahzad slammed fifty for Afghanistan.

While Afghanistan’s batting order was picked up by Indian bowlers one-by-one, a single batsman Mohammed Shahzad kept the Indian bowlers on their toes at the at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018.

During the initial overs, it was Shahzad who contributed more than 90 percent of the runs. Shahzad’s opening partner went for 5 but it not before Shahzad slammed fifty for Afghanistan. Though the match is a mere formality, India has already made to the finals and Afghanistan is out of the tournament after losing 2 matches in a row, Shahzad made it look like a summit clash.

Shahzad cracked 6 sixes and interestingly the first four or six hit by a batsman other than Shahzad came in the 26th over. His ton, as it turns out is his first against a top 10 side. He also showed the batting aptitude to play out Kuldeep and attack the other bowlers.

There came a moment when Indian newbie pacer Khaleel got Umpire raising his finger for a caught behind, however, Shahzad quickly went upstairs and the 3rd Umpire reversed the decision.

Shahzad reached every nook and cranny of the ground. Notably, he also reached his fifty in just 36 balls.

If there was anything to be called shot of the day, then Shahzad’s massive six on Jadeja’s slower would be the one.

