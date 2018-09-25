Afghanistan 126/4 after 27 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 98, Gulbadin Naib 15, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan LIVE score updates: Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan live score updates: India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live, India vs Afghanistan live scorecard, India vs Afghanistan live updates, India vs Afghanistan live score, IND vs AFG, IND v AFG, Asia Cup 2018, Asia Cup 2018 live score, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Asghar Afghan, India, Afghanistan, cricket score, cricket updates, cricket scorecard

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Tuesday will take on Afghanistan in their final Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Tuesday will take on Afghanistan in their final Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Stadium. Having already booked their place in the finals, the Men in Blue will look to extend their winning streak in the cricketing extravaganza, while the Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan, already out of the tournament will look to end their trot on a winning note.

Rohit Sharma is having a dream run in the Aisa Cup, in the group stage, India thrashed Hong Kong and Afghanistan and then in the Super Four fixtures battered Bangladesh and Pakistan (again) to seal a spot in the finals.

While the Indian opponent Afghanistan, despite having put up great fights, is out of the tournament. Asghar Afghan-led team faced narrow defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four matches. Today’s match is the classic opportunity for the minnows to display their talent and hard work and give India a run for their money before the summit clash on Friday.

In the last Super Four match against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 210-run partnership to pave way for a 9-wicket victory over the Green Army.

Today, at the Dubai International Stadium, India will aim to continue their dominance. However, Afghanistan’s team is not to be taken lightly. While Pakistan managed to win a last-over thriller over the Afghans by 3 wickets, Bangladesh on Sunday pipped Afghanistan by 3 runs to set up a virtual semi-final with Pakistan on Wednesday.

