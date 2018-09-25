Afghanistan 126/4 after 27 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 98, Gulbadin Naib 15, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan LIVE score updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Tuesday will take on Afghanistan in their final Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Stadium. Having already booked their place in the finals, the Men in Blue will look to extend their winning streak in the cricketing extravaganza, while the Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan, already out of the tournament will look to end their trot on a winning note.
Rohit Sharma is having a dream run in the Aisa Cup, in the group stage, India thrashed Hong Kong and Afghanistan and then in the Super Four fixtures battered Bangladesh and Pakistan (again) to seal a spot in the finals.
While the Indian opponent Afghanistan, despite having put up great fights, is out of the tournament. Asghar Afghan-led team faced narrow defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four matches. Today’s match is the classic opportunity for the minnows to display their talent and hard work and give India a run for their money before the summit clash on Friday.
In the last Super Four match against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 210-run partnership to pave way for a 9-wicket victory over the Green Army.
Today, at the Dubai International Stadium, India will aim to continue their dominance. However, Afghanistan’s team is not to be taken lightly. While Pakistan managed to win a last-over thriller over the Afghans by 3 wickets, Bangladesh on Sunday pipped Afghanistan by 3 runs to set up a virtual semi-final with Pakistan on Wednesday.
Live Blog
Afghanistan 124/4 after 26 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 97, Gulbadin Naib 14,
Shahzad is inching closer to his ton, a well deserved one. Afghanistan has been impressive in the tournament, especially with their bowling.
Afghanistan 110/4 after 21 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 94, Gulbadin Naib 3,
Review and not out! Shahzad is still the man standing on the ground. Khaleel and Dhoni both were in for an appeal for a caught behind, but Shahzad went upstairs and he knew the result.
Afghanistan 100/4 after 19 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 86, Gulbadin Naib 1,
100 comes up for Afghanistan. Shahzad is being clever and is on fire! sending the ball over mid-wicket for a massive 6 and a quick sweep for 4. Jadeja is in for a hammering
Afghanistan 88/4 after 17 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 74, Gulbadin Naib 1
Shahzad is the only man standing, quick 3 wickets for India. Afghan skipper and Hashmatullah Shahidi walked back on duck.
Asghar Afghan 0 out!
Captain walks back without openeing account | Afghanistan 82/4 after 16 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 70, Gulbadin Naib 0
Out! Another wicket
Hashmatullah Shahidi walks back | Afghanistan 82/3
Another Wicket!
Rahmat walks back. It's Jadeja again!
Afghanistan 75/1 after 14 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 64, Rahmat Shah 2,
Jadeja strikes first blow to Afghanistan. Javed Ahmadi walks back to pavilion for 5. He was struggling right from the start. Jadeja is the kind who takes wicket when India needs it and other bowlers fail. He takes the pressure off the main bowlers and delivers.
Afghanistan 65/0 after 12 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 56, Javed Ahmadi 5,
Shahzad is off to his best start so far in the tournament, he's going after the ball but India needs a wicket now to build the pressure.
Afghanistan 35/0 after 5 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 28, Javed Ahmadi 3,
Shahzad has a consistent record in the tournament. He's scoring above 50 in all matches. While along with Khaleel, Chahar, who is bowling his 2nd ODI over is struggling with the variations. 2 Wide balls and a free hit is bound is take toll on the younger bowler.
Afghanistan 17/0 after 2 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 16, Javed Ahmadi 0
Mohammad Shahzad has a strike rate of 86 in the powerplay. He's starting to open the face of the bat right from the start. Good for Afghanistan. They can play with confidence and without fear.
Afghanistan 6/0 after 1 over, Mohammad Shahzad 5, Javed Ahmadi 0
Khaleel opens the bowling attack, he's been impressive, it's only his 2nd ODI, but a good start for the pacer.MS Dhoni at the toss said that everyone has been given a chance to play in the tournament
Dhoni to captain for the 200th time!
MS Dhoni will captain India for the 200th time today. India have made 5 changes in the team, effectively testing the bench strength. Afghanistan have made 2 changes.
Toss!
Afghanistan skipper wins the toss and chooses to bat first. They have some outstanding players that have proved their mettle in the trot. However, India is unbeaten and will look to continue the dominance.
Quite a few missing from Indian squad
Quite a few changes. Both the openers are missing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah and Chahal are also missing. Dhoni to lead young India against Afghanistan
Afghanistan (Playing XI)
Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
India (Playing XI)
Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed