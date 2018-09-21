Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh match preview: In the first match of Asia Cup 2018 super four round, India will compete with Bangladesh at the Dubai Interanational Stadium in Dubai, UAE at 5pm (IST). India vs Bangladesh thrilling encounter will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and online streaming will be available on the Hotstar.com. Cricket crazy fans can catch all the writen match updates and scores on NewsX.com.

After 6 thrilling encounters between Asia’s 6 best teams namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong, top 4 teams have qualified for the super four round. Today in another exciting and neck to neck battle, team India will face Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The first match of the super round will commence at 5 pm (IST), where Rohit Sharma and co. will take on Bangladeshi Tigers.

Although it will be a tough challenge for Mashrafe Mortaza and men as their best batsman Tamim Iqbal will be missing from the side due to a wrist injury, which will create a big impact for the Bangladeshi side. Struggling Bangladeshi side on Thursday faced a humiliating defeat against Afghanistan and lost the game by a huge margin of 136 runs.

On the other side, strong and inform team India will be eying to pile on the misery on the struggling Bangladeshi side. Although Rohit Sharma and men will miss all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who got injured in India’s last game against Pakistan.

Whats on Stake?

India vs Bangladesh will be a good opportunity for Mashrafe Mortaza and men to make a fresh start in the tournament and come back to the winning track, as team Bangladesh has the experience to surpass team India in ICC tournaments earlier also.

Key players to watch?

In India vs Bangladesh thrilling encounter, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav could be the main run-getters for men in blue, while in the bowling department Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal may emerge as the stars for the day.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza are likely the key players for their side.

India vs Bangladesh likely squads:

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Bangladesh Squad

Liton Das (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Islam, Ariful Haque

