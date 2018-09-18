India 74/1 after 14 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 39, Ambati Rayudu 10: Defending champions India is all set to play its first match of the Asia Cup 2018 against weak opponent Hongkong in the group A match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. India will return to the same venue on Wednesday against arch-rival Pakistan. India will look to start its Asia Cup 2018 campaign with a huge margin win. It will be interesting to see the team combination today as Rohit Sharma-led team will play against Pakistan in the thrilling encounter tomorrow. India have entered the tournament as favourites even without the regular captain Virat Kohli.

For India, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are the key players. India have many terrific white-ball players who can win the match for the team on their day. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav give the perfect balance to the team when it comes to middle-order. Spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be eying to trap Hong Kong batsmen.

It will be excited to see Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed in leading the charge of the bowling attack. India will look to finish the low-profile game as early as possible.

India vs Hong Kong Live score updates, Asia Cup 2018:

Live Blog

