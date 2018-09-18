India 74/1 after 14 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 39, Ambati Rayudu 10: Defending champions India is all set to play its first match of the Asia Cup 2018 against weak opponent Hongkong in the group A match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. India will return to the same venue on Wednesday against arch-rival Pakistan. India will look to start its Asia Cup 2018 campaign with a huge margin win. It will be interesting to see the team combination today as Rohit Sharma-led team will play against Pakistan in the thrilling encounter tomorrow. India have entered the tournament as favourites even without the regular captain Virat Kohli.
For India, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are the key players. India have many terrific white-ball players who can win the match for the team on their day. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav give the perfect balance to the team when it comes to middle-order. Spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be eying to trap Hong Kong batsmen.
It will be excited to see Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed in leading the charge of the bowling attack. India will look to finish the low-profile game as early as possible.
India vs Hong Kong Live score updates, Asia Cup 2018:
India 74/1 after 14 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 39, Ambati Rayudu 10
Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu are looking solid after captain Rohit Sharma's departure. Now both will be looking to take the innings ahead. It's like a base for lower-middle order.
India 68/1 after 12 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 37, Ambati Rayudu 7
India's run rate is just below 6 and they are 68/1 after 12 over. Shikhar Dhawan is looking good. Now, Ambati Rayudu has to support him as he is recovering from the hamstring injury.
India 56/1 after 10 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 30, Ambati Rayudu 2
After Rohit Sharma's departure, Ambati Rayudu comes at the crease. India are now 56/1 after 10 overs. Rayudu will be looking to get a steady start against weak opponent Hong Kong.
India 45/1 after 8 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 21, Ambati Rayudu
Rohit Sharma gone! Hong Kong get its first breakthrough and a crucial one as both openers were looking good. Rohit Sharma was trying to pace the innings against average bowling by Hong Kong.
India 42/0 after 6 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 22, Rohit Sharma 19
India's run rate moves above 6 and they are 44/0 after 7 years. It is too easy for India. Poor bowling by Hong Kong pacers.
India 34/0 after 5 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 11, Rohit Sharma 18
Indian openers are almost playing at will as they are hitting balls in gaps for boundaries. However, they haven't got a flying start. India's run rate moves above 6 after 5 overs.
India 17/0 after 3 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 6, Rohit Sharma 10
India are 17/0 after 3 overs. Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary of the day. Steady start from both openers.
India 13/0 after 2 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 2, Rohit Sharma 10
Both Dhawan and Rohit get off the mark. Its a good start for India. Now both openers will be looking to build the innings. India are 13/0 after 2 overs. 20-year-old Khaleel Ahmed is playing his first 50-over international match.
India 7/0 after 1 over, Shikhar Dhawan 1, Rohit Sharma 6
Captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have started the innings for India. India will be looking for a steady start against weak opponent Hong Kong. It seems like Ambati Raydu to bat at No. 3.