Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan: In the super four round of the Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma and men will face Pakistan and try to continue their winning streak. While Pakistan will be eying to take the revenge of the last defeat. India vs Pakistan match will commence at the 5 pm today at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Cricket crazy fans can catch all the written updates and match LIVE match score on NewsX.com.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to witness another thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2018 super four stage. The match will commence at 5 pm today. Sarfraz Ahmed and men will be hungry for a win against India, as their counterpart men in blue have thrashed them in the last meeting.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and co. would like to continue their winning streak in the Asia Cup 2018. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Raydu have been the run-getters for team India, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Jaspreet Bumrah have troubled the opposition with ball a lot.

In addition, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja will test the patience of Pakistani batsmen with their turning balls.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have the potential to score big runs. While Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

This match might be the last match between India and Pakistan before the World Cup if Pakistan doesn’t qualify for the Asia Cup 2018 Finals. While Pakistan wants to repeat the story of Champions Trophy 2017, where Pakistan first faced the defeat in the stage round, but surpassed team India in the finals.

Squads for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf/Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan/Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Amir.

