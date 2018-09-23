Out of the 13 times, India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup, the men in blue have won 7 times, while the green army was victorious five times with one being declared as No Result.

Pakistan 83/3 after 22 overs, Shoaib Malik 13, Sarfraz Ahmed 14, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan LIVE score updates: After a thumping victory on September 20, Thursday, over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will again take on the Green Army but this time the stakes are higher as the winner will book its berth in the finals of the cricketing extravaganza. It’s the round two of the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan, with Rohit Sharma-led India coming on the back of three consecutive wins on the trot, while Sarfraz Ahmed’s team is looking out of sorts given their narrowly avoided humiliation in their last match against Afghanistan and a crushing defeat against India in the last encounter.

In the last India-Pak encounter, India thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets with 21 over to spare and will walk with confidence, after staying unbeaten, into Sunday’s game at Dubai International Stadium. All eyes will be on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who is in fine knock lately while much will be expected from the former talismanic captain MS Dhoni, who has delivered rather underwhelming performances in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s batting lineup has really struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup and skipper Sarfaraz Nawaz will be hoping his team fire on all cylinders in the crucial encounter.

STATISTICS

Live Blog

