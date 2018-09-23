Pakistan 83/3 after 22 overs, Shoaib Malik 13, Sarfraz Ahmed 14, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan LIVE score updates: After a thumping victory on September 20, Thursday, over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will again take on the Green Army but this time the stakes are higher as the winner will book its berth in the finals of the cricketing extravaganza. It’s the round two of the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan, with Rohit Sharma-led India coming on the back of three consecutive wins on the trot, while Sarfraz Ahmed’s team is looking out of sorts given their narrowly avoided humiliation in their last match against Afghanistan and a crushing defeat against India in the last encounter.
In the last India-Pak encounter, India thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets with 21 over to spare and will walk with confidence, after staying unbeaten, into Sunday’s game at Dubai International Stadium. All eyes will be on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who is in fine knock lately while much will be expected from the former talismanic captain MS Dhoni, who has delivered rather underwhelming performances in the tournament so far.
On the other hand, Pakistan’s batting lineup has really struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup and skipper Sarfaraz Nawaz will be hoping his team fire on all cylinders in the crucial encounter.
STATISTICS
Out of the 13 times, India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup, the men in blue have won 7 times, while the green army was victorious five times with one being declared as No Result.
Pakistan 82/3 after 22 overs, Shoaib Malik 13, Sarfraz Ahmed 13
This is THE partnership for Pakistan. It's the make or break partnership for them, however, if India can dislodge one of them, the match will be a walk in a park and final berth will be India's
Pakistan 71/3 after 20 overs, Shoaib Malik 9, Sarfraz Ahmed 6
Another wicket and it'll all be a cakewalk for India. Sarfaraz needs to play the skipper's knock. Malik needs to make use of his abundance of experience. He's good against the spinners as well. However still slow for Pakistan.
Pakistan 64/3 after 18 overs, Shoaib Malik 3, Sarfraz Ahmed 5
Not everything is lost, Pakistan can resurrect. All they need is a strong partnership in the middle over and keep rotating the strike. When a bad ball comes, big shots will come on their own.
Pakistan 60/3 after 17 overs, Shoaib Malik 1, Sarfraz Ahmed 3
63 dot balls in first 16 overs. Pakistan under pressure. One way to keep pressure away is to rotate the strike, keep singles coming in. But that's not happening. Disappointing batting from Pakistan, brilliant bowling by India
Another Wicket
This time it's Babar walking back, Pakistani batting lineup is falling like a house of cards. Looks like the pressure is getting to Pakistan. Sarfaraz Ahmed is out to bat, the Green Army need its skipper to have a captain knock
Wicket
Dangerous Fakhar Zaman walks back, Kuldeep has got him. He was starting to look dangerous. Now Pakistan is under pressure. There are no runs on scoreboard. Current run rate is low.
Pakistan 44/1 after 13 overs, Fakhar Zaman 23, Babar Azam 5
First big shot from Zaman against Kuldeep, and spinning attack from India. Zaman is known to play aggressive cricket but right now he's out of his comfort zone, playing slow cricket.
Pakistan 35/1 after 11 overs, Fakhar Zaman 16, Babar Azam 4
Slow start from Pakistan, they need to change gear now if they need game go in their favour. Right now it looks they are planning to go slow and hit runs in the last overs. But if India keeps on taking wickets, there won't be any batsman left to hit runs.
Pakistan 30/1 after 10.4 overs, Fakhar Zaman 13, Babar Azam 2
Babar has been struggling against spinners in Asia Cup. He's been dismissed thrice in the ongoing tournament. And Rohit has introduced Kuldeep Yadav with Chahal to take him on.
Pakistan 25/1 after 9 overs, Fakhar Zaman 10, Babar Azam 0
Not a good start for Pakistan, hardly any runs on board and India has got a wicket as well. Chahal got Imam in his last over and now it's the hard hitter Zaman and Babar Azam on crease
Wicket!!!
MS Dhoni gives nod to Rohit to go for review on Chahal's LBW appeal and gets the dangerous Imam walking back to the pavilion. What a call, what a ball, India puts pressure on Pakistan
Pakistan 21/0 after 7 overs, Fakhar Zaman 6, Imam-ul-Haq 10
Best opening partners for Pakistan so far, Zaman is a power hitter while Imam is good at rotating strike and keep the score moving. However, Zaman looks a little uncomfortable today. Good start for India, hardly any runs on board.
Pakistan 15/0 after 5 overs, Fakhar Zaman 4, Imam-ul-Haq 6
Fakhar needs to rotate strike, when he's hitting too hard it's going straight to the Indian fielders. Fakhar is failing to find the gap, but when he gets going, which by the way looks he'll, Pakitan will get the game in their hands
Pakistan 8/0 after 3 overs, Fakhar Zaman 1, Imam-ul-Haq 2
Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are on attacking mode, after Bhuvi's first over Bumrah stopped the momentum and Bhuvneshwar in 3rd over kept the pressure on. Pakistani openers seem to be taking time to settle.
Pakistan 7/0 after 1 over
Quite a start for Pakistan, good for the Green Army. There was a run-out chance, but the Fakhar Zaman made it safe. If Pakistan wants to put pressure then the Pak openers have to deliver.
Round two of the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan
If we continue to bowl the way we have, and today will be no different. If we can repeat the feats of the last two games, I'll be a happy captain, says Rohit Sharma
Pakistan (Playing XI)
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
India (Playing XI)
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss!
Sarfaraz Ahmed wins toss, Pakistan opt to bat