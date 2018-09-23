India vs Pakistan Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 super four round India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

India vs Pakistan Live streaming India Time: It’s going to be a super Sunday for cricket fans around the world as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2018 super four round. The India vs Pakistan match is expected to be a high-octane as Sarfraz Ahmed and boys will be eying to take the revenge of the last defeat. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE and will commence at 5 pm (IST).

So far it has been a successful tournment for India as Rohit Sharma and men have won all maches they have played. India had defeated Hong Kong and Pakistan in the group stage round and marked a victory against Bangladesh in the super four stage match. If team India surpasses Pakistan today then team India will book the berth for the Asia Cup 2018 finals.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

The live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

Upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be played on Sunday and the match will commence at 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match?

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

For all the latest Asia Cup 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More