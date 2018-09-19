India vs Pakistan Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 Group A India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

India vs Pakistan, the most exciting, thrilling and entertaining battle will take place today in the Asia Cup 2018 Group B stage match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The men in blue will be eying to take the revenge of the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, while Pakistan will try to mark a victory over India and equal the record of India’s 6 wins.

In the Asia Cup, both the teams have played 12 matches, out of which, India have won six times (5 ODIs and one T20I), while Pakistan succeeded on five occasions. One match ended with no result.

In absence of Virat Kohli, explosive batsman Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side. Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Raydu, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul will be the key players for India in batting, while Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will hold the bowling department.

For Pakistan, Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik will be the run-getters, while Pakistan’s best pace attack will include Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

The live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

The upcoming match will be played on Wednesday and the kick off time is 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Group A match?

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Imam ul Haq, Shaheen Afridi.

