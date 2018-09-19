India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: The Asia Cup 2018 Group A India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today at 5:00 pm IST. Explosive batsman Rohit Sharma will hold the command of the team in absence of Virat Kohli. The men in blue will be eying to take the revenge of the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, while Pakistan will try to mark a victory over India and equal the record of India's 6 wins.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma and men all set to face Sarfraz Ahmad and co. in Dubai

Although team India is studded with best batsmen namely Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Raydu, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The men in blue will be eying to take the revenge of the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, while Pakistan will try to mark a victory over India and equal the record of India’s 6 wins.

For Pakistan, speedsters Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan will hold the pace attack, while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik will be the run-getters for their side.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 group A stage match:

