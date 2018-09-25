Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday returned to lead India against Afghanistan for the Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. Dhoni against Afghanistan took over the reins for the first time after 696 days, and today's match marks Dhoni's 200th ODI as India captain. He had last captained India in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Dhoni against Afghanistan took over the reins for the first time after 696 days.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday returned to lead India against Afghanistan for the Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. Dhoni stepped down from the captainship in January 2017 and handed the baton to Virat Kohli. Dhoni against Afghanistan took over the reins for the first time after 696 days, and today’s match marks Dhoni’s 200th ODI as India captain. He had last captained India in the ODI series against New Zealand.

While Rohit Sharma is the captain for the ongoing tournament, he was rested today. He’s having a dream run at the tournament, with India thrashing Hong Kong, Pakistan in the group stage and then again battering the Green Army in the Super Four along with Bangladesh to seal a spot in the summit clash.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan 48/0 after 7 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 41, Javed Ahmadi 3, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan LIVE score updates

In the last Super Four match against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 210-run partnership to pave way for a 9-wicket victory over the Green Army.

Today, at the Dubai International Stadium, India will aim to continue their dominance, However, Afghanistan’s team is not to be taken lightly. While Pakistan managed to win a last-over thriller over the Afghans by 3 wickets, Bangladesh on Sunday pipped Afghanistan by 3 runs to set up a virtual semi-final with Pakistan on Wednesday.

For all the latest Asia Cup 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More