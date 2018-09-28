When asked by media if Dhoni should feature in domestic cricket, Sunil Gavaskar replied in affirmative. He said that Dhoni should be playing domestic cricket and should be playing the four-day games as well because he will help so many of the emerging players from Jharkhand.

The writing has been on the wall for Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni from quite a while and his rough patch of form is increasingly getting him, unwantedly though, a bunch of detractors. On Friday, legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar suggested that MS Dhoni should go back and play domestic cricket to find his lost form and then stake a claim for the Indian cricket team.

When asked by media if Dhoni should feature in domestic cricket, Sunil Gavaskar replied in affirmative. He said that Dhoni should be playing domestic cricket and should be playing the four-day games as well because he will help so many of the emerging players from Jharkhand.

The 37-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has endured a torrid form in 2018 so far and it increasingly looks like his best days are behind him. Since the turn of the year, Dhoni has accumulated just 189 runs in 9 ODIs at an average of 27. In the 9 ODI innings, his highest score remains at 42 runs.

“In the 50-over game you have limited opportunities but if you play a four-day game and play a long inning as its great for your stamina, for your legs, for the rhythm that you want in limited-overs cricket,” Gavaskar added.

The ongoing Asia Cup 2018 was touted as the make it or break it competition for MS Dhoni but even in Dubai, he has failed to warrant his inclusion in the squad. He has played 3 innings in the tournament so far and has scored a total of 41 runs at an average of 14.

India plays Bangladesh on Friday, September 28, in the Asia Cup 2018 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Once again, all eyes will be on Dhoni and it will be interesting to see how he will fare in the upcoming showdown.

