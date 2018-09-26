Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 super four round Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

In the last match of super four stage, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in UAE. Today’s match will commence at 5 pm and it is going to be an exciting battle between both the sides as the place for Asia Cup 2018 finals is on the stake. Bangladesh would like to repeat the 2016 story when they had defeated Pakistan in the semis to face India in the Asia Cup finals, where they had lost the title by inches.

While Pakistan would be hoping to book a berth for the finals. Both, Pakistan and Bangladesh had almost the same journey in Asia Cup 2018 so far as they faced equal wins and loss but managed to survive in the tournament.

The winner of today’s match will play with India in the finals of Asia Cup 2018 on September 27, 2018, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

The live stream of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Hotstar.com

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be played on Wednesday and the match will commence at 5:00 pm IST.

The live TV coverage of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 super-four round match will be available on Star Sports network.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood.

