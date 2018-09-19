Before the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan high-voltage match, tennis star Sania Mirza has signed out of social media platforms to avoid trolls and memes. The 31-year-old Tennis player is currently expecting a child and has decided to completely let go off social media before India vs Pakistan match. India will play against Pakistan on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Before the match, Sania Mirza reminded cricket fans saying it is just a game at the end of the day. In a Twitter post, Sania Mirza wrote, “Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match, safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick, let alone a pregnant one. Later guys! Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!”

Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 18, 2018

Earlier last month, Sania Mirza got trolled for the for wishing Independence Day to Pakistan. In a post of Twitter, one of her followers had asked the tennis star, “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. apka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).”

Replying to the comment Sania said,“Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! (No. My country and my Independence Day is tomorrow while my husband and his country’s is today!) Hope your confusion is cleared!! Waise apka kab hai?? (When is yours?) Since you seem very confused..”

