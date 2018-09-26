Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who was part of a talk show on a Hindi news channel in India, was asked a question India vs Pakistan match, which he did not find appropriate. Shoaib Akhtar asked the anchor to maintain the dignity on the show and only ask those questions which were relevant to the game.

India-Pakistan cricket matches always run high on emotions given the history and political relationship which exists between the two countries. In such an atmosphere, fans, people and professionals of both the countries never lose a moment to celebrate when their particular teams register a win over the other. In one such another incident, it seems that a question asked by an Indian journalist to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after India thrashed Pakistan in its second match in the ongoing Asia Cup, did not go well with the former cricketer.

Shoaib Akhtar aka Rawalpindi Express was part of a talk show on a Hindi news channel when he was asked by the show’s anchor whether Pakistan was ready to face India again. Boasting India’s victory in front of Shoaib Akhtar, the anchor related the question with Swachh Abhiyaan in India and asked Shoaib that it seems that Team India has taken the Swachhta mission very seriously and has started its second round in the ongoing series. The anchor asked Shoaib Akhtar was Pakistan team ready to face another such defeat in the upcoming match.

Shoaib Akhtar responded to the question by asking the anchor to behave and maintain dignity. He said that it would be better if questions are asked on Cricket only and not on some swachhta mission or Abhiyaan. Shoaib Akhtar said that he is not some state-level cricketer and the anchor should realise to whom the question is being asked.

India and Pakistan have so far played two games against each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 and in both the games, Team India has thrashed Pakistan. Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also the part of the talk show.

