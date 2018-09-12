Asia Cup 2018: The Sri Lankan cricket team have not had the best of their sporting years more recently and find themselves at the 8th spot in the ICC team rankings for ODI. However, the young blood of the team is working hard to reclaim the lost glory of the famous Asian team.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup will commence on September 15, 2018, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one team which will have a point to prove in the upcoming cricketing extravaganza is Sri Lanka. The Lions will have a fresh memory of their last edition’s semi-final humbling at the hands of Pakistan and they will be firing all cylinders this time out when they face Bangladesh in their opening fixture.

The Sri Lankan cricket team have not had the best of their sporting years more recently and find themselves at the 8th spot in the ICC team rankings for ODI. However, the young blood of the team is working hard to reclaim the lost glory of the famous Asian team.

In the recently concluded series against South Africa, Sri Lanka defeated the African side in ODI series, won one-off T20I and drawn the 3-Test series. Apparently, the Lions are riding high on confidence and will prove difficult to topple in the Asia Cup 2018.

It was a massive boost for the team when Lasith Malinga’s inclusion into the 16-man squad for the Asia Cup was announced. The 35-year-old seamer has been struggling with injuries and match fitness since September 2017, but looks in good shape now.

However, it was a big blow for the fans when Dinesh Chandimal had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury he sustained recently.

Angelo Mathews will continue to captain the Sri Lankan side while Upul Tharanga will spearhead the batting attack of his side. Thisara Perera is another big name who has been included in the final squad.

Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya and Shehan Jayasuriya, who participated in the South Africa series, were omitted from the 16-man team.

Sri Lanka has been placed in Group B of the tournament along with Bangladesh and Afghanistan while Group A consists of India, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Here’s the final 16-man squad of Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2018:

Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga

