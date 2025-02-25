Bangladesh Adviser Nahid Islam Steps Down To Lead New Political Movement

In a major political development, Bangladesh’s interim government information adviser Nahid Islam resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday to join a new political party set to launch later this month. His resignation marks a critical shift in the country’s political landscape as it continues to grapple with the aftermath of last year’s student-led movement that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nahid Islam, a prominent student leader, played a crucial role in the August 2024 protests that led to Hasina’s removal. He also oversaw Bangladesh’s Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology during his tenure in the interim government led by Chief Adviser and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

New political party

“I have decided to resign from the cabinet to join the new political party, which is to be launched on February 28,” Nahid Islam told reporters after submitting his resignation to Yunus. The party’s name remains undisclosed, but sources suggest he is poised to take on a leading role in its formation.

The announcement comes as the student leaders who spearheaded the anti-Hasina movement prepare for a grand rally at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on February 28. This event is expected to serve as the formal launch of the new political party, which aims to shape the country’s post-Hasina political future.

The political turmoil in Bangladesh has not been without consequences. The August 2024 protests led to over 600 deaths and forced Hasina, 76, to flee to India. Since then, the India-Bangladesh border has witnessed an increase in illegal crossings, prompting discussions between the two nations on border security and related concerns.

Strong opposition

Meanwhile, Yunus’ interim administration has faced strong opposition, particularly from Awami League supporters. The opposition has accused the interim government of human rights violations, particularly against religious minorities, labeling Yunus as a “Minority Killer” or “Hindu Killer Yunus.” Protests against his leadership have intensified in recent weeks.

On February 13, Awami League supporters and its affiliated organizations staged demonstrations demanding Yunus’ resignation. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Step down, Yunus! We want justice! We want Sheikh Hasina!” expressing their intent to restore Hasina to power through democratic elections. One of the protestors claimed, “Dr. Yunus is an illegal and illegitimate person to take over power with the help of terrorists. According to our Constitution, Sheikh Hasina is still the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”

With the political landscape shifting rapidly, all eyes are on February 28, when Nahid Islam and his allies will officially announce their political agenda. The coming weeks are expected to be crucial in determining the country’s future political direction.

