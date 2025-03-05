Bangladesh’s Student Activists Launch Political Party To Build ‘Second Republic’

Despite the party’s growing popularity, challenges remain. Reports of internal disagreements surfaced in the lead-up to the launch, and the event itself was marred by delays and logistical issues.

Six months after leading a revolution that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s student activists have taken their next bold step forming a new political party. Thousands gathered near the country’s parliament building as the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), or National Citizens’ Party, was officially launched, marking a new era in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Nahid Islam, a key figure in the student-led July revolution and now the leader of NCP, addressed the massive crowd. “During the July revolution, we heard the question, ‘Who will be the alternative?’ Today, with this new party, we are offering that alternative,” he declared to loud applause.

A 26-year-old leads #Bangladesh Gen Z’s new political party. Advertisement · Scroll to continue What do we know about the Jatiya Nagorik Party? What does it stand for? Who’s funding it? And can it win the next election? WATCH ▶️ https://t.co/VWpokizkk2 pic.twitter.com/mICvqHIurS — Ramesh Ramachandran (@RRRameshRRR) March 2, 2025

The formation of the NCP underscores the rapid transformation Bangladesh has undergone since the fall of Hasina’s government in August 2024. The Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead the interim administration tasked with restoring democracy after years of authoritarian rule. Three of the most prominent student leaders, including Islam, were brought in as advisers to the Yunus-led government. With political freedoms restored, the launch of the NCP signals a significant shift, particularly among Bangladesh’s youth, who played a decisive role in Hasina’s ouster.

New Vision for Bangladesh

The NCP leaders have positioned their party as a movement for a “second republic,” aiming to fundamentally reshape the nation’s political system. Among their priorities is drafting a new constitution, which they argue is necessary to establish true democracy in Bangladesh.

“We have had enough bloodshed, enough suppression,” said Islam. “Now, we want to build a Bangladesh that represents the aspirations of its people, especially the youth.”

Justice for the victims of the July revolution is also central to NCP’s mission. A recent UN report documented grave human rights abuses, including potential crimes against humanity, under Hasina’s orders during the government’s crackdown on protestors. Over 1,400 people were killed, according to the report, fueling demands for accountability.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the party’s growing popularity, challenges remain. Reports of internal disagreements surfaced in the lead-up to the launch, and the event itself was marred by delays and logistical issues. Critics argue that the transition from a student-led protest movement to an organized political party will not be easy.

“We were a successful revolutionary force, now we want to be a democratic force,” Islam admitted. “But getting elected isn’t our primary goal right now. What matters is driving the reforms that Bangladesh urgently needs.”

NCP’s emergence adds a new dynamic to Bangladesh’s political arena, especially as the country prepares for elections expected in December. With Hasina’s Awami League in disarray and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) poised to make a comeback, the NCP’s influence particularly among young voters could shift the electoral balance.

“We know people are looking for an alternative,” said Islam. “We are here to offer them one.”

