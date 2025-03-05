Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Asia»
  • Bangladesh’s Student Activists Launch Political Party To Build ‘Second Republic’

Bangladesh’s Student Activists Launch Political Party To Build ‘Second Republic’

Despite the party’s growing popularity, challenges remain. Reports of internal disagreements surfaced in the lead-up to the launch, and the event itself was marred by delays and logistical issues.

Bangladesh’s Student Activists Launch Political Party To Build ‘Second Republic’

Jatiya Nagorik Party


Six months after leading a revolution that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s student activists have taken their next bold step forming a new political party. Thousands gathered near the country’s parliament building as the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), or National Citizens’ Party, was officially launched, marking a new era in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nahid Islam, a key figure in the student-led July revolution and now the leader of NCP, addressed the massive crowd. “During the July revolution, we heard the question, ‘Who will be the alternative?’ Today, with this new party, we are offering that alternative,” he declared to loud applause.

The formation of the NCP underscores the rapid transformation Bangladesh has undergone since the fall of Hasina’s government in August 2024. The Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead the interim administration tasked with restoring democracy after years of authoritarian rule. Three of the most prominent student leaders, including Islam, were brought in as advisers to the Yunus-led government. With political freedoms restored, the launch of the NCP signals a significant shift, particularly among Bangladesh’s youth, who played a decisive role in Hasina’s ouster.

New Vision for Bangladesh

The NCP leaders have positioned their party as a movement for a “second republic,” aiming to fundamentally reshape the nation’s political system. Among their priorities is drafting a new constitution, which they argue is necessary to establish true democracy in Bangladesh.

“We have had enough bloodshed, enough suppression,” said Islam. “Now, we want to build a Bangladesh that represents the aspirations of its people, especially the youth.”

Justice for the victims of the July revolution is also central to NCP’s mission. A recent UN report documented grave human rights abuses, including potential crimes against humanity, under Hasina’s orders during the government’s crackdown on protestors. Over 1,400 people were killed, according to the report, fueling demands for accountability.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the party’s growing popularity, challenges remain. Reports of internal disagreements surfaced in the lead-up to the launch, and the event itself was marred by delays and logistical issues. Critics argue that the transition from a student-led protest movement to an organized political party will not be easy.

“We were a successful revolutionary force, now we want to be a democratic force,” Islam admitted. “But getting elected isn’t our primary goal right now. What matters is driving the reforms that Bangladesh urgently needs.”

NCP’s emergence adds a new dynamic to Bangladesh’s political arena, especially as the country prepares for elections expected in December. With Hasina’s Awami League in disarray and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) poised to make a comeback, the NCP’s influence particularly among young voters could shift the electoral balance.

“We know people are looking for an alternative,” said Islam. “We are here to offer them one.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Filed under

Bangladesh’s students Jatiya Nagorik Party

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s First Dolphin Census Finds 6,324 Gangetic Dolphins, 3 Indus Dolphins In Punjab: Report

India’s First Dolphin Census Finds 6,324 Gangetic Dolphins, 3 Indus Dolphins In Punjab: Report

Trump Says Americans Should Get Ready For ‘A Little Disturbance’ From Tariffs

Trump Says Americans Should Get Ready For ‘A Little Disturbance’ From Tariffs

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9...

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Mayawati’s Nephew Akash Anand To Join Ramdas Athawale’s Party?

Mayawati’s Nephew Akash Anand To Join Ramdas Athawale’s Party?

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard