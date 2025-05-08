Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Asia»
  • China Distances Itself From India-Pakistan Tensions After Asked If Chinese Jets Were Involved In Terror Sites

China Distances Itself From India-Pakistan Tensions After Asked If Chinese Jets Were Involved In Terror Sites

China on Thursday distanced itself from the growing hostilities between India and Pakistan, following media reports suggesting that Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets were used by Pakistan in its response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

China Distances Itself From India-Pakistan Tensions After Asked If Chinese Jets Were Involved In Terror Sites


China on Thursday distanced itself from the growing hostilities between India and Pakistan, following media reports suggesting that Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets were used by Pakistan in its response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

At a regular media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to a question on the reported use of JF-17 aircraft by stating, “We are not familiar with the matter.” The statement came after speculation that the jointly-developed fighter jet participated in Pakistan’s attempted countermeasures against India’s precision strikes.

The situation escalated further after Chinese state-run publication Global Times published a report claiming that three Indian jets were shot down during the operation. India firmly rejected the claim, calling it “baseless” and accused the outlet of circulating disinformation.

In a strongly worded post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, “Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The 25-minute operation involved coordinated strikes by air, naval, and ground forces, focusing on eliminating camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

While India termed the mission “measured and non-escalatory,” the operation marked a significant military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

In response to the tensions, China called on both countries to show restraint. “China opposes all forms of terrorism,” Lin said. “We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability and avoid actions that may escalate the situation further.”

Must Read: Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect:...
newsx

Pakistan Law Minister And Former Army Major Breaks Down In Assembly, Begs Allah To Protect...
newsx

BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder In Ferozpur Amid Post-Operation Sindoor Tensions
newsx

China Distances Itself From India-Pakistan Tensions After Asked If Chinese Jets Were Involved In Terror...
newsx

Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says ‘Nation First’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Pakistan alleges India us

What Are HAROP Drones? Israeli-Made Munitions Indian Military Used To Target Pakistan’s Air Defence Systems
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect: Government Of India

All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect:...

Pakistan Law Minister And Former Army Major Breaks Down In Assembly, Begs Allah To Protect Pakistan From India, Watch

Pakistan Law Minister And Former Army Major Breaks Down In Assembly, Begs Allah To Protect...

BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder In Ferozpur Amid Post-Operation Sindoor Tensions

BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder In Ferozpur Amid Post-Operation Sindoor Tensions

Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says ‘Nation First’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says ‘Nation First’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

What Are HAROP Drones? Israeli-Made Munitions Indian Military Used To Target Pakistan’s Air Defence Systems

What Are HAROP Drones? Israeli-Made Munitions Indian Military Used To Target Pakistan’s Air Defence Systems

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media