Drone Attack On Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Watch Videos

A major security scare unfolded on Thursday, May 8, near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium just hours before a highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Alert: Indian drone hits area 100 meters away from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where PSL tie was scheduled.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to Karachi pic.twitter.com/12KgCkOMWf — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 8, 2025

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), confirmed that at least 12 drones were intercepted and shot down in various cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Chakwal, Attock, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Mianwali. The debris from these incidents has been secured by law enforcement for further investigation. In some instances, injuries were reported among Pakistan Army personnel, particularly in Lahore. In Sindh, one civilian was killed and another wounded during the incidents.

The drone crash near the stadium has prompted serious questions about the safety of the PSL 2025 matches. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) convened an emergency meeting to evaluate whether the tournament can continue as scheduled or must be postponed.

The heightened tensions follow Indian missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and targeted camps affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Security has been stepped up across sensitive areas, including sports venues, amid the ongoing hostilities.