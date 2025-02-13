Modi-Trump Meet Today: Key Issues On The Agenda | All you need to know

There are approximately 7.25 lakh illegal Indian immigrants in the US, with reports suggesting that around 20,000 of them have been identified for deportation. Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament last week that at least 15,500 Indians have been deported from the US since 2009.

While India has been dealing with illegal immigration for years, recent images of Indian nationals in handcuffs aboard military planes have presented uncomfortable optics in the context of Indo-US relations. This issue is expected to feature in discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House.

Expanding H-1B Visas

PM Modi is anticipated to advocate for expanding the H-1B visa program, which is crucial for India’s IT workforce. India accounts for the majority of H-1B visa recipients and will be keen on ensuring the programme’s continuity to benefit skilled Indian professionals seeking employment in the US.

Trade and Tariffs

With the US being India’s largest trading partner, bilateral trade reached $118 billion in 2023-24. Economic cooperation, trade, and tariff reductions will be among the key topics of discussion.

President Trump has previously called India a ‘tariff king’ and criticized its trade policies. However, in a move that could ease tensions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced import tariffs on high-end motorcycles and electric batteries in the Budget 2025. This tariff reduction could work in India’s favor during Modi-Trump negotiations.

Defence Cooperation

Strengthening defense ties will be another key aspect of Modi’s visit. India is in the process of acquiring 31 drones from the US, valued at approximately $4 billion, and has floated a global tender for 114 fighter jets. One of the major talking points will be the US’s offer to sell F-35 fighter jets to India, especially as India continues to modernize its air force with the induction of French Rafale jets.

Both nations are also expected to discuss expanding joint military exercises, technology-sharing agreements, and the procurement of advanced US defense equipment. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently spoke with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, signaling strong momentum in strategic collaboration.

The China Factor and Regional Security

Under Trump’s first term (2017-2021), India-US relations saw major developments, especially in strategic cooperation aimed at countering China’s growing influence in South Asia. One of the most significant initiatives was the revival of the Quad, involving the US, India, Japan, and Australia, as a regional security framework to balance China’s assertive policies.

India is set to host a Quad summit this year, which may see another visit from President Trump. In Trump’s second term, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Quad foreign ministers, including Jaishankar, soon after the new US government was inaugurated. Given China’s geopolitical moves, it is expected to be a key discussion point during the Modi-Trump meeting.

India-US Relations Under Trump’s First Term (2017-2021)

The bilateral relationship between India and the US witnessed significant transformations during Trump’s first presidency. Robust engagement, strategic partnerships, and shared geopolitical goals defined the four years between 2017 and 2021.

PM Modi’s visit to the US in 2019, followed by President Trump’s state visit to India in 2020, marked the strengthening of ties between the two nations. As Modi prepares for another US visit, both countries aim to build on this foundation and further enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.