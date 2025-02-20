Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Nepal Engages Diplomatically Over Nepali Student’s Death At KIIT

The issue arose following the death of a third-year BTech Nepali student on February 16.

Nepal Engages Diplomatically Over Nepali Student’s Death At KIIT


Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has stated that the death of a Nepali student at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Odisha, is being addressed through diplomatic channels, emphasizing the need for justice and a safe academic environment for Nepali students in India.

Minister Deuba made the statement upon her return from the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, Oman. She reaffirmed her telephonic conversation with Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, in which she urged a fair and transparent investigation into the student’s death and legal action against those responsible.

“We immediately initiated diplomatic efforts. While we demanded justice for the deceased and legal action against the guilty, we also coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and academic environment for Nepali students,” Deuba stated.

Safe Atmosphere For Nepali Students

The minister also stressed the importance of creating a secure atmosphere for Nepali students at KIIT, to which the Indian minister responded by assuring that the Odisha authorities were taking the matter seriously. “Following the incident, the university apologized and allowed students to return to the hostel, with action taken against the involved staff,” Deuba added.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi have been in constant communication with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities to ensure proper coordination in resolving the matter.

What Is The Case?

The issue arose following the death of a third-year BTech Nepali student on February 16. She was found dead in her hostel room, which led to protests by Nepali students alleging that she had been harassed by a fellow student and that the college administration failed to act despite repeated complaints.

On February 17, Odisha police arrested the accused student, identified as Advik Srivastava, and sent him to judicial custody the same day, according to a press statement by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Nepali students at KIIT. Protests escalated, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and accountability from the university. On December 17, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled at KIIT were reportedly forced to leave the campus as the institution declared a sine-die closure for all Nepali students. Busloads of students were sent to Cuttack Railway Station, 30 km from the university.

However, later in the evening, the university reversed its decision and called back the students, following intervention from concerned authorities. The diplomatic engagement between Nepal and India remains ongoing as efforts continue to ensure justice and a safe environment for Nepali students in India.

(With ANI Inputs)

