Nepal On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Nepal’s Soil Won’t Be Used Against Neighbours’

In the wake of India’s ongoing military response under Operation Sindoor, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured New Delhi that Nepal’s soil will not be used for any activity targeting its neighbors.

The assurance came during a formal briefing held by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who informed Prime Minister Oli about the details of the operation launched after a deadly terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepalese national. The Indian offensive, aimed at neutralizing terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control, has sparked diplomatic dialogue across the region.

نیپال نے پڑوسی مخالف سرگرمیوں کے لیے اپنی سرزمین کے استعمال کے خلاف ہندوستان کو یقین دہانی کرائی • ہندوستانی سفیر نوین سریواستو نے نیپالی وزیر اعظم کے پی شرما اولی کو "آپریشن سندھور" کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا، ایک دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بعد جس میں نیپالی شہری سمیت 26 سیاح ہلاک ہوئے،…

Expressing condolences, Oli reiterated Nepal’s firm stance against terrorism and affirmed that his government remains committed to regional peace. “Nepal stands with all victims of terror and condemns any act that threatens regional harmony,” Oli reportedly told the Indian envoy.

Earlier, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement mourning the loss of lives and calling for de-escalation. It also extended support to efforts aimed at dismantling terrorism in all its forms.

The exchange reflects Nepal’s continued alignment with India on security cooperation and shared concerns over cross-border extremism, particularly at a time when tensions in South Asia remain high.

