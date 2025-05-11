Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Asia»
  • Nepal On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Nepal’s Soil Won’t Be Used Against Neighbours’

Nepal On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Nepal’s Soil Won’t Be Used Against Neighbours’

In the wake of India’s ongoing military response under Operation Sindoor, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured New Delhi that Nepal’s soil will not be used for any activity targeting its neighbors.

Nepal On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Nepal’s Soil Won’t Be Used Against Neighbours’


In the wake of India’s ongoing military response under Operation Sindoor, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured New Delhi that Nepal’s soil will not be used for any activity targeting its neighbors.

The assurance came during a formal briefing held by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who informed Prime Minister Oli about the details of the operation launched after a deadly terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepalese national. The Indian offensive, aimed at neutralizing terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control, has sparked diplomatic dialogue across the region.

Expressing condolences, Oli reiterated Nepal’s firm stance against terrorism and affirmed that his government remains committed to regional peace. “Nepal stands with all victims of terror and condemns any act that threatens regional harmony,” Oli reportedly told the Indian envoy.

Earlier, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement mourning the loss of lives and calling for de-escalation. It also extended support to efforts aimed at dismantling terrorism in all its forms.

The exchange reflects Nepal’s continued alignment with India on security cooperation and shared concerns over cross-border extremism, particularly at a time when tensions in South Asia remain high.

Must Read: Shashi Tharoor Welcomes De-escalation, Stresses Focus On Justice For Pahalgam Victims

 

Filed under

Nepal

newsx

Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation With Scathing ‘Kutte Ki…’ Post
newsx

Nepal On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Nepal’s Soil Won’t Be Used Against Neighbours’
newsx

County Cricket Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors With ‘We Don’t Blame...
Donald Trump

Proud That USA Was Able To Help: Trump Says Glad India, Pakistan Understood It Was...
newsx

Who Was Daniel Pearl? A Journalist Silenced by Terror In Pakistan In 2002
Defence Minister Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate BrahMos Aerospace Integration And Testing Facility In Lucknow
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation With Scathing ‘Kutte Ki…’ Post

Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation With Scathing ‘Kutte Ki…’ Post

County Cricket Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors With ‘We Don’t Blame You Virat’ Post

County Cricket Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors With ‘We Don’t Blame...

Proud That USA Was Able To Help: Trump Says Glad India, Pakistan Understood It Was Time To Stop Current Aggression

Proud That USA Was Able To Help: Trump Says Glad India, Pakistan Understood It Was...

Who Was Daniel Pearl? A Journalist Silenced by Terror In Pakistan In 2002

Who Was Daniel Pearl? A Journalist Silenced by Terror In Pakistan In 2002

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate BrahMos Aerospace Integration And Testing Facility In Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate BrahMos Aerospace Integration And Testing Facility In Lucknow

Entertainment

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media