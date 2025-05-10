Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
  Nuclear Option Off the Table 'For Now', Pakistan Defence Minister Asif Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions

Nuclear Option Off the Table ‘For Now’, Pakistan Defence Minister Asif Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions

At a press conference in New Delhi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri laid out evidence of recent incursions and misinformation by Pakistan.

As hostilities between India and Pakistan continue to mount, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that the nuclear option is currently off the table. However, he issued a cautionary note that any future escalation could have far-reaching global consequences. His remarks came during an interview with Geo News, as reported by Dawn.

“I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only; it could be a much wider […] destruction,” Asif warned, reflecting the seriousness of the growing confrontation.

Tensions Escalate Along the Border

The minister acknowledged that strategic options for Pakistan are shrinking amid what he described as provocation from India.

“Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating,” he added.

Asif also clarified that Pakistan’s National Command Authority, the body that oversees nuclear weapons policy, has not convened a meeting so far, signaling no immediate plans to shift to nuclear posturing.

Meanwhile, the backdrop to these statements is a spike in military tension after Pakistan’s recent actions were met with robust retaliation from Indian forces.

India Labels Pakistan’s Moves Provocative

India has publicly denounced Pakistan’s actions, describing them as provocative and escalatory.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri laid out evidence of recent incursions and misinformation by Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion,” Misri said, emphasizing the restraint shown by Indian forces despite aggressive moves by their neighbour.

Operation Sindoor: India Targets Pakistani Military Sites

Providing details on India’s military response, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan deliberately aimed at Indian military and civilian infrastructure.

“Pakistan used high speed missile at 01:40 AM to try to hit Punjab’s airbase station,” she revealed.

She also highlighted that schools and health centres at airbases in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur were among the intended targets.

“In a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan made the health centre and the schools at the Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur Air Force Stations as its targets. Because of this unresponsible act, the intent of Pakistan was yet again seen to target civil infrastructure,” Qureshi noted.

India’s counter-strike, dubbed Operation Sindoor, focused on disabling key Pakistani military infrastructure. The Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on military and radar facilities in multiple locations including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, and Sialkot.

Qureshi stressed that the operations were executed with high precision to avoid civilian harm, reiterating India’s commitment to avoiding unnecessary escalation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

