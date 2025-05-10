Businesses that depend on fuel-powered generators, especially during power outages, may also face major disruptions.

Pakistan Faces Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed In Islamabad For 48 Hours

In a sudden and unexplained move, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has ordered the complete closure of all petrol and diesel stations across the city for a full 48 hours.

The directive, issued early Saturday morning, has taken both residents and businesses by surprise.

No Official Explanation Leaves Citizens Guessing

The government’s notification offered no reason for the abrupt shutdown.

However, According to the sources that concerns over fuel supply might have driven the decision.

The order applies across the board — from private vehicles to public transport and commercial fuel needs — bringing all fuel-related services in the capital to a standstill.

With no petrol or diesel available for two days, transportation across Islamabad is expected to suffer heavily.

Businesses that depend on fuel-powered generators, especially during power outages, may also face major disruptions.

Speculation is mounting that the administration is attempting to manage dwindling reserves and prevent panic buying or hoarding.

Such a move, though extreme, could be aimed at ensuring a more controlled and equitable distribution once fuel becomes available again.

Nation on Edge After Military Base Explosions

The timing of this closure is especially striking, as it follows reports of attacks on several Pakistani air force bases.

Among those targeted was Nur Khan Air Base, a key military installation located near Islamabad.

In response to these incidents, Pakistan swiftly shut down its airspace to all civilian and commercial flights.

The military later confirmed the explosions, stating, “three of its air force installations were targeted.”

Shutdown Sparks Questions About Broader Security Concerns

Although no direct link has been officially made between the air base attacks and the fuel station closures, the close timing of both events has raised eyebrows.

The sudden nature of both decisions — the airspace lockdown and now the fuel station shutdown — signals a heightened state of alert in the capital.

Authorities have yet to provide clarity, leaving residents to navigate both a fuel crisis and national security concerns with limited information.

