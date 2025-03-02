Pakistan Reports 32,617 Gender-Based Violence Cases In 2024, Reveals SSDO Report

Despite the high numbers, convictions were rare only 16 convictions for kidnapping and abduction and three for domestic violence.

Pakistan recorded a staggering 32,617 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in 2024, according to a report released by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). The report, titled Mapping Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Pakistan 2024, provides a province-wise breakdown of rape, honour killings, kidnapping/abduction, and domestic violence cases across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), The Express Tribune reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The data reveals that the majority of cases 24,439 were related to kidnapping and abduction, while 5,339 incidents of rape, 2,238 cases of domestic violence, and 547 honour killings were also recorded. Despite the alarming rise in GBV cases, conviction rates remain dismally low across all provinces, underscoring serious shortcomings in the country’s criminal justice system.

According to the report, the national conviction rate for rape and honour killings stood at just 0.5 percent, while kidnapping and abduction cases saw a conviction rate of only 0.1 percent. Domestic violence cases fared slightly better, with a conviction rate of 1.3 percent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

GBV cases

Punjab reported the highest number of GBV cases, with 26,753 incidents, including 4,641 cases of rape and 20,720 cases of kidnapping and abduction. Despite the high numbers, convictions were rare only 16 convictions for kidnapping and abduction and three for domestic violence. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 3,397 GBV cases, including 134 honour killings, but had just two convictions for these crimes. In Sindh, 1,781 GBV cases were documented, yet there were no convictions for honour killings, rape, or domestic violence.

Balochistan saw 398 GBV cases, including 32 honour killings and 160 domestic violence cases, with only 25 convictions. Islamabad Capital Territory reported 220 cases, with 176 rape cases but only seven convictions. Notably, data on kidnapping and abduction cases was not provided by Islamabad’s prosecution department.

Urgent need for reforms

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized the urgent need for reforms in law enforcement and the judicial system to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. He called for improvements in police investigations, legal procedures, and trial efficiency to prevent lengthy delays that obstruct justice.

SSDO’s Director of Programs, Shahid Jatoi, pointed out deep-rooted issues within Pakistan’s criminal justice system, including weak investigations, inadequate evidence collection, societal stigma, and lack of judicial accountability. He stressed that without systemic reforms, survivors will continue to be vulnerable while perpetrators remain largely unpunished.

The report calls on government institutions, civil society, and legal bodies to work together to create a safer environment where survivors of GBV can seek justice without fear of retaliation or societal pressure.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Adviser Nahid Islam Steps Down To Lead New Political Movement