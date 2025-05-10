Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’

Adding to the tension, former Air Marshal Masood Akhtar delivered a sobering analysis of the region’s deteriorating situation.

A retired senior Pakistani military officer has stirred concern after publicly admitting Pakistan’s military disadvantage against India. A short video clip from a Dawn TV segment is now going viral, showing the former official acknowledging that Pakistan’s armed forces are significantly outnumbered.

“India has an Army of 16 lakh, ours is just six lakh. No amount of ‘ghazwa’ (battle) will save us,” he said, pointing to a stark reality that has unsettled many in Pakistan’s defense circles.

पाकिस्तानी सेना के रिटायर्ड अधिकारी बता रहे हैं इंडिया की 16 लाख की सेना के आगे हमारे मात्र 6 लाख सैनिक ज्यादा टिक नहीं पायेंगे।

Former Air Marshal Warns of Escalation Without U.S. Intervention

Adding to the tension, former Air Marshal Masood Akhtar delivered a sobering analysis of the region’s deteriorating situation.

“Our leadership’s job is to look into the future. The scenes are worrisome. We have no answer to it. And the situation is worsening,” Akhtar said, indicating deep strategic concerns within Pakistan’s military community.

He claimed that India had nearly launched major offensives on four separate occasions. He also stressed that only external pressure—specifically from the United States—could push for de-escalation.

“De-escalation won’t happen till America puts pressure,” he added, hinting at Pakistan’s diplomatic dependence in times of crisis.

India Justifies Strikes as Anti-Terror Operation, Opposition Backs Move

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government’s recent missile launches and heavy border shelling are being portrayed as retaliation for civilian casualties on May 7. However, this narrative has been undermined by a surprising admission from Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

He confirmed that the Indian strikes actually killed ten members of his family and four close associates—casting doubt on Pakistan’s claim that civilians were targeted.

India, in contrast, has maintained that its military response was focused and intelligence-driven. Officials stated that at least 100 militants from outlawed groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralized during the precision operation.

The offensive, dubbed Operation Sindoor, was launched to avenge the killing of tourists in Pahalgam—a move that even opposition parties have endorsed.

Sanjay Jha of JD(U) expressed satisfaction, noting that terror camps involved in major attacks since 2001 had been dismantled.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi praised both the government and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. He called for global action against Lashkar’s proxy outfit, The Resistance Front, urging the UN Security Council to label it a terrorist group.

Owaisi also suggested the United States should officially designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization. Some opposition voices have simultaneously pushed for measures aimed at preserving communal peace in the wake of these developments.

