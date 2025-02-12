PM Modi And Macron Discuss ‘Strategic Partnership, Global Issues, And Terrorism’ During France Visit

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France, he and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between India and France. The leaders expressed their mutual dedication to accelerating bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges, including in defense, nuclear energy, space exploration, and technology.

Bilateral Talks on Key Global and Regional Issues

In their discussions, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron covered a wide array of issues, both regional and global. These included pressing matters such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the evolving dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening their collaboration in defense, civil nuclear energy, space, technology, and innovation.

The leaders also acknowledged the importance of trade and investment, welcoming the findings of the 14th India-France CEOs Forum, and committed to further enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

A Vision for Technological Cooperation

The partnership between India and France is poised to grow, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation. The leaders discussed the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026 and the significance of the AI Action Summit, which highlighted the need for a closer working relationship in cutting-edge technologies.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation on technological advancements to address both current and future global challenges. The collaboration between the two countries, they noted, would play a vital role in addressing emerging developments, particularly in technology and the global economy.

Strengthening Defense Ties

In the field of defense, Modi and Macron took significant steps toward enhancing military cooperation. The two leaders commended the progress made in the construction of Scorpene-class submarines in India, focusing on indigenization and technological integration, such as the integration of the DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines.

Additionally, the commissioning of INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, was hailed as a major milestone in Indo-French defense collaboration. The two leaders also highlighted ongoing discussions about missiles, helicopter engines, and jet engines, marking another step in strengthening defense ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi invited France to closely evaluate the Pinaka Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL), stressing that its acquisition by France would mark a significant achievement in defense cooperation.

Commitment to Multilateralism and Reform

The leaders also voiced their commitment to reformed multilateralism, particularly in the United Nations. They discussed the need for reform in the UN Security Council, with Macron reaffirming France’s firm support for India’s permanent membership. They also agreed on the importance of enhancing coordination in multilateral fora, such as the United Nations, to address global challenges and promote peace and security.

The two leaders underscored the urgent need to reform the UNSC, with a particular focus on the use of the veto power in cases of mass atrocities. They also agreed to intensify their global and regional engagements through multilateral institutions and initiatives.

Strong Stand on Terrorism and Security

In a significant move, both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism. They emphasized the need for coordinated action against terrorist financing networks and safe havens, calling for countries to take responsibility in disrupting such networks.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together in various multilateral platforms, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and No Money for Terror (NMFT) initiatives, to combat terrorism financing and uphold international standards.

Reaffirming Commitment to a Free and Secure Indo-Pacific

The joint statement also highlighted the common commitment of both India and France to a free, open, inclusive, and secure Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders called for enhanced engagement in the Indo-Pacific and reiterated their commitment to promoting peace and security in the region, with an emphasis on upholding international laws and norms.

Modi and Macron also discussed the importance of ensuring regional stability through a collaborative approach, which includes protecting the interests of all nations and ensuring the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France and the discussions with President Macron underscore the deepening ties between India and France. From defense cooperation to technological collaboration and multilateral engagement, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for a stronger, more dynamic partnership. Their commitment to a range of global issues, from terrorism to economic growth, sets the stage for a robust and enduring Indo-French relationship in the years to come.