Trump Teases News On Iran Nuclear Talks, Marks 10 Years Since The Birth Of The Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA)

As he continues his second term, President Trump on Sunday (May 25, 2025) indicated that there was progress with Iran on its nuclear program. “We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran” he told reporters, emphasizing that “some real progress, serious progress” had been made. Notably, however, that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated […]

Trump suggested progress in nuclear talks with Iran, hinting that a formal announcement could be made within the “next two days."

As he continues his second term, President Trump on Sunday (May 25, 2025) indicated that there was progress with Iran on its nuclear program. “We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran” he told reporters, emphasizing that “some real progress, serious progress” had been made.

Notably, however, that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated on X that “some but not conclusive progress” was made, implying clashing views during the talks.

Since returning to office, President Trump has renewed his “maximum pressure” campaign, warning military action if diplomacy fails.

“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran Front” Trump states, leaving the international community questioning whether a nuclear deal with Iran is still possible.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What we know of the Iran Nuclear Deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal was a breakthrough agreement between several world powers and Iran in 2015. Under this agreement, P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) lifted billions of dollars’ worth of nuclear related sanctions on Iran in exchange for Iran dismantling most of its nuclear program and being open to third party inspections from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This deal was aimed at reducing conflict in the Middle East, between Iran and its regional rivals, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, by reducing Iranian stockpiles of enriched uranium.

After two years of implementation, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, stating that it was a “horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”. He cited both Iran’s lack of transparency and the agreement’s failure in not curbing Iran’s funding of militant groups as reasons for backing out.

After the US reimposed sanctions, Iran violated the deal by lifting the cap on its uranium stockpiles and resuming activity at nuclear facilities, creating tensions amongst the international community.

During Biden’s term, the United States was posed to come back if Iran complied but ultimately after two years of talks no significant action came about.