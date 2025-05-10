TTP and Baloch Fighters Deal Heavy Blow to Pakistan Army, 22 Soldiers Killed

These attacks came on the heels of a deadly IED explosion in Bolan that killed eight Pakistani soldiers, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Pakistan’s security situation deteriorated sharply as a deadly ambush by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) left 20 soldiers dead in South Waziristan. The attack comes at a time when tensions are already running high along the India-Pakistan border.

Two more soldiers were killed by Baloch insurgents in a separate incident, compounding the pressure on the Pakistani military.

Coordinated Assault in South Waziristan

On Thursday night, the TTP launched a fierce assault on the Dawngate military outpost in Shakai, a sub-division of South Waziristan. According to a report by The Times of India, the attack involved a multi-phase strategy.

TTP fighters reportedly used laser-aided rifles in the first phase, neutralizing six Pakistani soldiers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As reinforcements were dispatched to support the outpost, they were ambushed, resulting in additional casualties.

TTP claimed that a total of 20 Pakistani personnel were killed and five wounded in the encounter.

The group alleged that the Pakistan army had betrayed fellow jihadi group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by leaking the location of its Bahawalpur Markaz.

This center was later destroyed by Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor, killing 14 people, including family members of JeM founder Masood Azhar.

TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani accused the army of treachery, stating it was a “traitorous and pro-Western” force.

He described the Pakistani military as a “professional killer group” aligned with foreign powers, sacrificing Pakistan’s interests.

Khorasani also condemned the army for “handing over mujahideen to infidels,” citing the U.S. operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

Baloch Rebels Widen the Conflict

While South Waziristan burned, the Baloch Freedom Fighters launched a wave of strikes across Balochistan on Friday evening.

In Turbat’s D Baloch area, they carried out a grenade attack.

In Quetta, multiple army posts were targeted with grenades in Hazarganji and Faizabad.

These attacks came on the heels of a deadly IED explosion in Bolan that killed eight Pakistani soldiers, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Mounting Challenges for Islamabad

Pakistan now finds itself battling insurgency on multiple fronts.

Just a week earlier, 10 soldiers were killed in Quetta, pointing to a steep rise in coordinated attacks.

The TTP has intensified its efforts under ‘Operation Khandak’, while the BLA is employing a mix of sniper fire, explosives, and ambush tactics.

Amid these growing threats and mounting tension with India, the Pakistani military is under increasing strain.

ALSO READ: Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties