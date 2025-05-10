Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Asia»
  • TTP and Baloch Fighters Deal Heavy Blow to Pakistan Army, 22 Soldiers Killed

TTP and Baloch Fighters Deal Heavy Blow to Pakistan Army, 22 Soldiers Killed

These attacks came on the heels of a deadly IED explosion in Bolan that killed eight Pakistani soldiers, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

TTP and Baloch Fighters Deal Heavy Blow to Pakistan Army, 22 Soldiers Killed

TTP and Baloch Fighters Deal Heavy Blow to Pakistan Army, 22 Soldiers Killed


Pakistan’s security situation deteriorated sharply as a deadly ambush by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) left 20 soldiers dead in South Waziristan. The attack comes at a time when tensions are already running high along the India-Pakistan border.

Two more soldiers were killed by Baloch insurgents in a separate incident, compounding the pressure on the Pakistani military.

Coordinated Assault in South Waziristan

On Thursday night, the TTP launched a fierce assault on the Dawngate military outpost in Shakai, a sub-division of South Waziristan. According to a report by The Times of India, the attack involved a multi-phase strategy.

TTP fighters reportedly used laser-aided rifles in the first phase, neutralizing six Pakistani soldiers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As reinforcements were dispatched to support the outpost, they were ambushed, resulting in additional casualties.

TTP claimed that a total of 20 Pakistani personnel were killed and five wounded in the encounter.

The group alleged that the Pakistan army had betrayed fellow jihadi group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by leaking the location of its Bahawalpur Markaz.

This center was later destroyed by Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor, killing 14 people, including family members of JeM founder Masood Azhar.

TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani accused the army of treachery, stating it was a “traitorous and pro-Western” force.

He described the Pakistani military as a “professional killer group” aligned with foreign powers, sacrificing Pakistan’s interests.

Khorasani also condemned the army for “handing over mujahideen to infidels,” citing the U.S. operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

Baloch Rebels Widen the Conflict

While South Waziristan burned, the Baloch Freedom Fighters launched a wave of strikes across Balochistan on Friday evening.

In Turbat’s D Baloch area, they carried out a grenade attack.

In Quetta, multiple army posts were targeted with grenades in Hazarganji and Faizabad.

These attacks came on the heels of a deadly IED explosion in Bolan that killed eight Pakistani soldiers, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Mounting Challenges for Islamabad

Pakistan now finds itself battling insurgency on multiple fronts.

Just a week earlier, 10 soldiers were killed in Quetta, pointing to a steep rise in coordinated attacks.

The TTP has intensified its efforts under ‘Operation Khandak’, while the BLA is employing a mix of sniper fire, explosives, and ambush tactics.

Amid these growing threats and mounting tension with India, the Pakistani military is under increasing strain.

ALSO READ: Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

 

Filed under

balochistan Operation Sindoor Pakistan South Waziristan

newsx

Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian...
newsx

Pakistan Deploys Troops to Forward Areas, Says Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
newsx

India Refutes Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Images of Undamaged Air Bases
newsx

Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling
Special Briefing Operatio

Special Briefing Operation Sindoor May 10: Here Are Top Points You Need To Know
Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian Flights Used To Mask Activity

Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian...

Pakistan Deploys Troops to Forward Areas, Says Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Pakistan Deploys Troops to Forward Areas, Says Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

India Refutes Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Images of Undamaged Air Bases

India Refutes Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Images of Undamaged Air Bases

Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling

Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling

Special Briefing Operation Sindoor May 10: Here Are Top Points You Need To Know

Special Briefing Operation Sindoor May 10: Here Are Top Points You Need To Know

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media