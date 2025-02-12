Turkish President Erdogan Visits Pakistan For Strengthening Trade And Economic Ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties with Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties with Pakistan. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, reflecting the importance of the visit, according to officials.

Erdogan was warmly welcomed at the airport by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and senior government officials. His visit follows an invitation from Prime Minister Sharif, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting

During the visit, Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) alongside Prime Minister Sharif. The council serves as a key platform for both countries to set strategic priorities and discuss new avenues of cooperation. A series of agreements are expected to be signed during the session.

In addition to his role at the HLSCC, the Turkish leader will hold separate bilateral meetings with President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif on Thursday. The discussions are expected to cover various aspects of bilateral relations, focusing on expanding trade, economic collaboration, and regional security.

According to the foreign ministry, the HLSCC will provide “strategic direction for further enhancing relations between the two nations,” emphasizing the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey. The ministry highlighted that the visit aims to strengthen these historic bonds and deepen cooperation in multiple sectors.

Security Measures Heightened

Given the significance of the visit, Pakistani authorities have deployed additional security personnel, including police and paramilitary forces, to ensure the safety of the Turkish president and his delegation.

The visit comes against the backdrop of rising security concerns in Pakistan. Just hours before Erdogan’s arrival, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad issued a security advisory, warning of a potential threat from the Pakistani Taliban. The advisory specifically mentioned a risk at Faisal Mosque and urged U.S. citizens to avoid visiting the area until further notice.

Despite these challenges, Erdogan’s visit is seen as an important step toward deepening the partnership between the two countries. Both sides are optimistic about the outcomes of the high-level talks, which are expected to result in agreements that will boost bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and regional security.

Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy