Thursday, February 13, 2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif On His Two-day Visit

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on trade, defense, economic cooperation, and the regional security situation. Sharif praised Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan on international platforms and expressed hope that the visit would open new avenues for economic collaboration.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif On His Two-day Visit


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday night, February 12, marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. His visit, part of a broader three-nation tour, was met with a red carpet reception at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. He was welcomed by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with full state honors, including a 21-gun salute and a Pakistan Air Force escort into the country’s airspace.

High-Level Talks and Bilateral Agreements

Erdoğan’s two-day visit centered around bilateral discussions with Pakistani leadership and the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), a key diplomatic forum to advance strategic ties.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on trade, defense, economic cooperation, and the regional security situation. Sharif praised Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan on international platforms and expressed hope that the visit would open new avenues for economic collaboration.

“My brother, President Erdogan, is a visionary statesman who has transformed Turkey. Under his leadership, our historic and deep-rooted ties have grown even stronger. With this visit, we are ready to take them to greater heights,” Sharif said in a statement.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment in Pakistan, emphasizing the potential for deeper economic integration. He also commended Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and assured Ankara’s full support in defense cooperation.

The talks culminated in the signing of 24 bilateral agreements across multiple sectors, including:

  • Military cooperation, with joint training programs and collaborations on electronic warfare between the air forces of both countries.
  • Energy sector partnerships, focusing on hydrocarbon exploration, energy transformation, and mining.
  • Trade and digital commerce agreements, facilitating smoother trade flows and enhanced cooperation on industrial property and public affairs.
  • Healthcare and pharmaceutical collaborations, aimed at advancing research and medical infrastructure.
  • Defense industry cooperation, including agreements between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Pakistan’s Naval Research and Development Institute (NRDI).

Strategic and Regional Discussions

During their private discussions, Erdoğan and Sharif also deliberated on regional issues, particularly the situation in Gaza. Both leaders reaffirmed their support for Palestinian rights and condemned Israeli aggression. They also discussed geopolitical shifts, including the return of Donald Trump to the White House, and how it could impact South Asia and the broader Muslim world.

The meeting also addressed Pakistan’s economic challenges, with Erdoğan emphasizing Turkiye’s willingness to expand investments in Pakistan’s struggling economy. The two leaders explored avenues for increased Turkish participation in Pakistan’s infrastructure, textile, and defense sectors.

A Warm Reception Amid Tight Security

Erdoğan’s arrival was celebrated in Islamabad with traditional fanfare, as crowds lined the streets waving Turkish and Pakistani flags. A guard of honor was presented at the Prime Minister’s House, where the national anthems of both countries were played before the leaders commenced their talks.

Security was significantly heightened across the capital due to potential threats. The visit also coincided with a U.S. travel advisory citing a threat from the Pakistani Taliban against the Faisal Mosque, leading to increased deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

