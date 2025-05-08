Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
U.S. Consulate General Issues Advisory For All Consulate Personnel In Lahore To Shelter In Place

In light of recent reports of drone explosions, suspected airspace breaches, and grounded drones in and around Lahore, the U.S. Consulate General has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place until further notice.

U.S. Consulate General Issues Advisory For All Consulate Personnel In Lahore To Shelter In Place


In light of recent reports of drone explosions, suspected airspace breaches, and grounded drones in and around Lahore, the U.S. Consulate General has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place until further notice. The security alert, issued on May 8, reflects growing concerns over regional tensions and the potential for further escalation.

The Consulate has also received unconfirmed information regarding the evacuation of areas near Lahore’s main airport. In response, U.S. citizens currently residing in or around conflict-affected zones have been advised to leave immediately—if safe—or remain sheltered until conditions improve.

 

The advisory urged all U.S. nationals to maintain updated travel documents, monitor local media for developments, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely updates. Citizens have also been encouraged to carry identification and cooperate with local authorities, while refraining from relying solely on U.S. government assistance for evacuation.

