‘We’ll Respond With Full Spectrum Of Power’: Pakistan’s Diplomat Threatens India Amid Pahalgam Tensions

Amid growing strain in bilateral relations, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, has issued a stark warning that Islamabad would respond with its “full spectrum of power,” including both conventional and nuclear options, if India initiates a military strike or disrupts its water supply.

In an interview with Russian broadcaster RT on Saturday, Jamali alleged that credible intelligence points to India’s plan to carry out military action in specific areas of Pakistan. “There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan,” he claimed, adding, “Knowing Pakistani nationals and the armed forces of Pakistan, supported by the people of Pakistan, we are going to respond this time and respond with full spectrum of power.”

His comments follow the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, including several tourists. India blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the strike, leading to a series of retaliatory actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) — a decades-old water-sharing agreement between the two countries.

Pakistan strongly rejected India’s accusation and called the suspension of the IWT an “act of war.” Ambassador Jamali echoed this position during the interview, stating, “Any attempt to usurp the water of the lower riparian, or to stop it, or to divert it would be an act of war against Pakistan and would be responded to with full force.”

His statement came a day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Islamabad would strike any Indian infrastructure built in violation of the treaty. “Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets,” Asif said during an interview with Geo News. “Blocking or diverting water is also aggression. It can cause deaths through hunger and thirst.”

The escalating rhetoric has coincided with new trade restrictions. India on Saturday banned imports from or via Pakistan, restricted Pakistani ships from entering its ports, and directed Indian carriers to avoid calling at Pakistani ports. Pakistan responded swiftly with similar curbs on Indian vessels.

